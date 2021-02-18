Wapello demolishes Cal-Wheatland to advance in 1A tournament

Wapello played fast early, and it was all Calamus-Wheatland could do to keep up.

"Coach (Ken Spielbauer) had a really good game plan," said Murray. "We were just able to run that and good things happened."

After the early lead, Wapello kept its pressure defense on most of the game but slowed it down and let the bigs down low do some bruising even as Calamus-Wheatland (11-11) tried to claw its way back into it. However aside from a couple of minutes in the third quarter, the Indians had the Warriors about doubled-up on the scoreboard all night.

"We've gotten better defensively (over the course of the season)," coach Spielbauer said. "Offensively, we're sharing the ball more and better, and we're getting out on breaks."

"Our coach has always preached to us to play with pace," junior Maddox Griffin said. "We had a little rough spot when we lost to Pekin, but I think now, we're playing our best basketball, everyone's starting to get hot at the right time."

Wapello scored in bunches, and in a variety of ways, with Griffin (14 points), Caden Thomas (13) and Rhett Smith (10) all reaching double figures.