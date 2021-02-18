Wapello demolishes Cal-Wheatland to advance in 2A tournament

WAPELLO — It was a first quarter Trenton Murray could have only dreamed of.
The Wapello senior guard started Thursday night’s Class 2A Substate 4 quarterfinal game at Wapello High School against the Calamus-Wheatland Warriors by making his first six shot attempts, three of which came from 3-point range, and the Indians charged past the Warriors to the tune of a 71-38 final.
"It felt great, my teammates were finding me for good, open shots," Murray said. "We were also moving the ball well and running the game plan. We were just able to get off to a hot start and got things going early."
Wapello (16-3) moves on to play Easton Valley in the Substate 4 semifinal. That game will be Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Clinton High School.
Easton Valley (20-0) was also a lopsided winner in the quarterfinal round, defeating Prince of Peace 75-35.
Murray missed just two of his 11 shots from the field on the night, ending with a game-high 24 points.
Wapello played fast early, and it was all Calamus-Wheatland could do to keep up.
"Coach (Ken Spielbauer) had a really good game plan," said Murray. "We were just able to run that and good things happened."
After the early lead, Wapello kept its pressure defense on most of the game but slowed it down and let the bigs down low do some bruising even as Calamus-Wheatland (11-11) tried to claw its way back into it. However aside from a couple of minutes in the third quarter, the Indians had the Warriors about doubled-up on the scoreboard all night.
"We've gotten better defensively (over the course of the season)," coach Spielbauer said. "Offensively, we're sharing the ball more and better, and we're getting out on breaks."
"Our coach has always preached to us to play with pace," junior Maddox Griffin said. "We had a little rough spot when we lost to Pekin, but I think now, we're playing our best basketball, everyone's starting to get hot at the right time."
Wapello scored in bunches, and in a variety of ways, with Griffin (14 points), Thomas (13) and Smith (10) all reaching double figures.
"When we hit our shots on the outside, it leaves Rhett and Caden open inside," said Griffin. "(Calaumus-Wheatland) was playing behind them all night, and we got it into them let them do what they do."
As a team, the Indians shot 27-of-45. That included 6-of-11 from 3-point range.
There wasn’t much stopping the Indians on Thursday night.
Not even walls or doors.
At one point early on, Griffin drove baseline and drew some contact. There was no foul call, but Griffin’s momentum plus the contact shot him into the wall behind the hoop, where he burst open a door to a utility closet that was camouflaged by the wall padding.
Griffin’s shot went in anyway.
The Indians got a little sloppy to start the second half, turning it over on their first three possessions. But the 38-17 halftime lead proved to be more than enough of a cushion for Wapello to breeze to victory.
Thomas and Smith, the Wapello bigs, also did work on the offensive and defensive boards. The duo combined for 16 rebounds. Griffin also added seven from the guard position.
"Rhett and Caden were huge for us tonight," Murray said. "We ran our offense perfectly when we were finding them down low. That really helped us out.
"We've improved steadily throughout the season. Everyone has contributed and we've just kept getting better and filling in the roles coach wants us to."
Several of Griffin's rebounds came early and led to a fast break at the other end of the court, whether it was a Griffin finish or assist, of which he had six.