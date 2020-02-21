Wapello outmatched by West Branch in regional semifinal

WEST BRANCH, Iowa — For much of the season, the Wapello Arrows found ways to make up for their shortcomings.
In Friday night’s Class 2A, Region 6 semifinal, it was the West Branch Bears that kept finding ways to exploit those aspects of the game.
The Bears had a significant size advantage against the Arrows, whose tallest player, junior Aysha Little, is listed at 5-foot-9.
West Branch also utilized a full-court pressure defense that disoriented the Arrow offense and some slick ball-handling and passing from point guard Sasha Koenig to run away with a 64-24 win over Wapello Friday night in West Branch.
The pressure defense seemed to stun the Arrows from the get-go, as the Bears raced out to a 10-0 lead before Wapello got on the board with a free throw from senior Mady Reid.
“It’s a good press by a good team,” Wapello head coach Brandon Brown said. “We didn’t see a lot of press this year. And when we did, it was a little too easy for us, we’d break it, score a few layups here and there and get (the opponent) out of it. (West Branch’s) press was better. We couldn’t get them out of it. That was the biggest difference in the game.”
Reid ended up with eight points, six of which came from the free-throw line. Senior Eryka Dickey’s nine led the Arrows.
Time and again, West Branch was able to turn a Wapello turnover (of which there were 18 in the first half, 24 overall) into transition offense. And when they were forced into a half-court set, superb interior passing and an equally impressive inside-out game continually gave the Bears open looks.
West Branch’s Taylor Thein was a major benefactor of that. The senior ended up with a game-high 18, with 12 coming off 3-pointers.
“I told the girls last night that I didn’t feel like the inside presence (by West Branch) was the part that was going to hurt us, it was the guards shooting outside,” said Brown. “They beat us inside a little bit, then we overcompensated for that and they started hitting 3s. Then we got all in-between. … You don’t see a lot of teams that can do the high-low and can beat you off the dribble and shoot threes, we didn’t see a lot of that.
“We can probably handle two of those, but when you have all three, we just didn’t have enough depth and size. We’ve overcome that a lot this year. I told these girls they have nothing to be sad about. We lost six games this year (and) five were to ranked opponents.”
By halftime, the Bears opened up a 31-9 lead.
Wapello (15-6) kept trying to creep back into the game, but West Branch answered every Arrow field goal with baskets in bunches.
With 2:48 remaining the third, Wapello junior Sammy Ewart nailed a 3 from the wing to put the Arrows down 19 and make a last-gasp attempt to steal the win. But the Bears would go on a 25 to 4 run to close out the game from that point.
Even while running out the clock in the fourth, West Branch (20-3) was still able to put 20 points on the scoreboard.
While the outcome was disappointing for Wapello, Brown pointed to several things the Arrows were able to accomplish this season.
“This was a lot of uncharted territory,” Brown said. “Hopefully this is the start of the building blocks to something where we’re getting another level. I think we’ll get there.”