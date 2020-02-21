Wapello outmatched by West Branch in regional semifinal

Time and again, West Branch was able to turn a Wapello turnover (of which there were 18 in the first half, 24 overall) into transition offense. And when they were forced into a half-court set, superb interior passing and an equally impressive inside-out game continually gave the Bears open looks.

West Branch’s Taylor Thein was a major benefactor of that. The senior ended up with a game-high 18, with 12 coming off 3-pointers.

“I told the girls last night that I didn’t feel like the inside presence (by West Branch) was the part that was going to hurt us, it was the guards shooting outside,” said Brown. “They beat us inside a little bit, then we overcompensated for that and they started hitting 3s. Then we got all in-between. … You don’t see a lot of teams that can do the high-low and can beat you off the dribble and shoot threes, we didn’t see a lot of that.

“We can probably handle two of those, but when you have all three, we just didn’t have enough depth and size. We’ve overcome that a lot this year. I told these girls they have nothing to be sad about. We lost six games this year (and) five were to ranked opponents.”

By halftime, the Bears opened up a 31-9 lead.