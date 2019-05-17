DES MOINES -- Going through the results of a Wapello track and field meet might cause some to question if there are multiple T.J. Dirths.
A “typical” meet for the senior might include top-three finishes in the shot put, discus, high jump and long jump, and he might be in a running event, too.
Few athletes can throw the shot put far enough to win a meet and then turn around and succeed in the long jump.
And if you watch Dirth roam the field with his fellow throwers, you’d notice that — especially at the state level — he gives up a few inches and up to a couple-dozen pounds to almost every other competitor.
His accomplishments don't seem to make any sense. Until you talk to him.
For Dirth, throwing discus is more of an art than it is brute strength.
“I go in with a winner’s attitude, and it just drives me through. It’s a technique game. Good technique carries you further than strength ever could,” said Dirth after winning a silver medal in the discus at the Class 2A state track and field meet held at Drake University in Des Moines.
Dirth presents his coaches both an opportunity and a conundrum. On one hand, he can compete no matter what event he's in. On the other, it must be hard to resist the urge to try to use him in everything.
What Wapello did this year meshed those two ideas: he had enough freedom to try a unique set of events while also staying focused on the event that got him a silver medal at state.
Dirth was the top seed heading into Friday’s finals, having recorded the longest throw in the preliminary round. In fact, he recorded the longest two throws in the preliminary round.
In the finals, the throw that placed him second missed putting a gold medal around his neck by an inch.
But Dirth used every advantage he had to get that second-place finish. When it started to downpour before the preliminaries and kept raining through the finals, most throwers felt down on their water-logged luck.
Not Dirth. He saw the rain as an opportunity.
“Technique also has to do with having balance, and a slippery ring is ideal. Some of these bigger guys have a lot more weight to throw around,” the Wapello senior said.
If you ask him about his future plans, the T.J. Dirth experience becomes crystal clear. He's had a long-term plan this whole time. It's all been about the future.
“Next year I plan to be a decathlete at Hawkeye Community College, so I focused this year on trying to get a multitude of (events) and have a lot of experience,” Dirth said.
