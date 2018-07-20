Trenton Massner’s athletic future may be in basketball, but the Wapello senior ended his prep sports career with a bang on the baseball diamond over the summer.
Massner was named the MVP in the SEI Super Conference North Division when the all-conference teams were released on Friday.
Massner had a .443 batting average to go along with a team-high .680 slugging percentage and 27 RBIs while leading the Indians to a 15-12 record. The Wapello senior led the conference with 17 extra base hits this season, 11 doubles and six triples. His six triples were double the amount of the next highest total.
Wapello’s Trace Howard, who led the team in stolen bases (27) and batting average (.467) was named first team all-conference. He’s joined by Louisa-Muscatine’s Karson Cantrell and Tyler Carter, as well as Columbus Junction’s Abel Mena.
Cantrell had 37 stolen bases, which was the most in Class 2A and 10 more than anybody in the conference. Carter led the Falcons (RECORD) with a .446 batting average this season.
Mena led the Wildcats in batting average, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage, and he also stole nine bases.
Wapello’s Logan Belzer, Gage Witte, and Sam Short were named second-team all-conference. They were joined by Louisa-Muscatine’s Chase Kruse and Zach Bieri, as well as Columbus Junction’s Tommy Pretz.
Additionally, each school had two players apiece named to honorable mention all-conference. Columbus Junction had Caleb McCullough and Evan Rees, Louisa-Muscatine had Jackson Soy and Keatyn Velez, and Wapello had Joseph Stewart and Bryce Burmeister.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.