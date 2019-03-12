Wapello senior Keaton Mitchell was selected to the Iowa Class 2A all-state second team by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.
In 20 games this season, Mitchell really filled out the stat book by averaging 20.4 points, 11 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
As a team, Wapello finished 11-9 overall and 8-6 in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference. Their season ended in a loss to West Branch, 54-44.
Prior to this, Mitchell was named co-SEISC North Division Player of the Year (shared with Mediapolis' Ben Wolgemuth) and was the Muscatine Journal's Player of the Year as part of the all-area team.
Mitchell played three seasons of varsity basketball at Wapello and showed remarkable improvement over the years. His scoring, for example, went from 4.9 points per game as a sophomore to 14 per game as a junior, then to over 20 as a senior on 48.5 percent shooting. Most statistical categories followed a similar trajectory.
Next season, the six-foot-seven Mitchell will continue to play basketball at Division II Truman State in Missouri.
Bettendorf's DJ Carton and Jake Hilmer of North Linn were each selected as Iowa's Mr. Basketball after evenly splitting the vote.
Carton will be playing at Ohio St. next year after averaging 24.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while Hilmer will play both basketball and baseball at Upper Iowa University next season. He put up 25.9 points and 4.4 rebounds as a senior.
