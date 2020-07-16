Wapello scores six unanswered in comeback win against Durant

The top of the Arrows' lineup continued the momentum in the fifth as senior Mady Reid led off by driving a liner over the head of the Wildcat right fielder Abbey Rhoades for a stand-up double. Bohlen then found a spot for a sharply hit ball between the Wildcats’ first and second basemen to give Wapello two runners with no outs.

Wolford then came through with a double of her own to drive in both and allow Lolling and the Arrow defense to finish it.

“Tatum’s a very mellow kid,” Hahnbaum said. “Not a whole lot gets to her. She comes in, does her thing and goes home. She needed tonight.”

Wapello moves on to play Wilton in Wilton Friday night in the regional semifinals.

“After making it to state last year, we lost a few girls, but we want to be up there and compete with the teams we know we have to in order to make it back,” said Bohlen. “We’re mentally tough this year because we know we’re not going to have it easy, but if we hit the ball hard and our defense is solid, we can be good.”

“We preach if something bad happens, we can’t get down on ourselves,” Hahnbaum said. “After that home run, I just went out there and told them we have to score to win it, anyways.”

