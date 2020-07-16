Wapello scores six unanswered in comeback win against Durant

WAPELLO, Iowa — The Wapello Arrows were ready to go Thursday night.
The Arrows entered their Class 2A Region 8 quarterfinal game in Wapello against the Durant Wildcats looking to make a repeat appearance at state after advancing to Ford Dodge in 2019.
Wapello might have been a little too pumped up to start, though, as the Arrows made a couple early base-running mistakes that led to double-plays in the first and third innings, costing the Arrows runners in scoring position.
“Serah (Shafer) really had us going before the game,” Wapello junior catcher Toni Bohlen said. “She was like ‘If you’re not pumped, you better get yourself pumped.’ But I think some girls got down on themselves a little bit early … but we knew we could do it.”
The experience from last year’s run may have come in handy though, as Wapello fell behind 3-0 midway through the fourth after Durant senior catcher Allie Poston smacked a solo home run to straight away center field. The Arrows rebounded to score six unanswered runs and ride a 6-3 win into the next round of the tournament.
“We got off to a slow start, but we picked it up and knew we had a job to do,” Wapello head coach Ashley Hahnbaum said.
Poston’s shot came after eighth-grader Savannah Meinert and junior Brooklyn Bullard scored in the second for Durant on a pop fly by sophomore Shannon Head that was bobbled by Wapello left fielder Ava Boysen.
Boysen had the last laugh, however, as the Arrow eighth-grade outfielder ultimately ended the game on a fantastic diving catch in foul territory to secure the win. Boysen’s momentum making the catch carried her into the outfield fence area where the grounds crew enters the field, so the gate swung open a quarter of the way as Boysen dove into it.
And as the Arrow offense chipped away at the Wildcat defense, Wapello pitcher Aliyah Lolling settled down nicely after giving up the Poston round-tripper. Lolling allowed just one of the next 10 Durant hitters to reach.
“(Aliyah) pitched a really good game,” said Bohlen. “We knew (Allie Poston) was a good hitter. Ailyah hit her spot, but (Poston) just got a hold of that one.”
The Wildcats did mount a threat in the top of the seventh to stay alive, though.
Bullard started the Wildcats’ last chance by taking a Lolling pitch to the arm, and Head followed with a line-drive single to left-center. Lolling induced two ground-ball outs before Boysen’s snag.
“We had all the confidence in the world in (Aliyah),” said Hahnbaum. “We let her do her thing, she buckled down and came through.”
Wapello (11-5) got on the board in the fourth when Bohlen and sophomore shortstop Shafer started the rally with base hits. Eighth-grader Tatum Wolford walked to load the bases, setting up a two-out, two-RBI single to right-center by Anesa Noa. Wolford scored on a wild pitch and Noa eventually touched home after a Durant (10-5) error.
The top of the Arrows' lineup continued the momentum in the fifth as senior Mady Reid led off by driving a liner over the head of the Wildcat right fielder Abbey Rhoades for a stand-up double. Bohlen then found a spot for a sharply hit ball between the Wildcats’ first and second basemen to give Wapello two runners with no outs.
Wolford then came through with a double of her own to drive in both and allow Lolling and the Arrow defense to finish it.
“Tatum’s a very mellow kid,” Hahnbaum said. “Not a whole lot gets to her. She comes in, does her thing and goes home. She needed tonight.”
Wapello moves on to play Wilton in Wilton Friday night in the regional semifinals.
“After making it to state last year, we lost a few girls, but we want to be up there and compete with the teams we know we have to in order to make it back,” said Bohlen. “We’re mentally tough this year because we know we’re not going to have it easy, but if we hit the ball hard and our defense is solid, we can be good.”
“We preach if something bad happens, we can’t get down on ourselves,” Hahnbaum said. “After that home run, I just went out there and told them we have to score to win it, anyways.”
