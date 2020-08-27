Wapello seeks to continue winning ways

WAPELLO, Iowa — In the aftermath of all the state's reshuffling of how varsity football will be conducted this season, perhaps few teams were as affected as Wapello.
Though the season has remained fluid, with schools around the state still cobbling together what they can of a football schedule, the Indians have been left with six games on their 2020 slate.
There is a bit of upside, though.
Four of the six games Wapello currently has scheduled are home games, and the Indians are — as of now — assured to play more football beyond that as part of the state's decision the season will include every team making the playoffs.
By the time the Class A postseason rolls around, the Indians are hoping to be hitting their stride.
Wapello hasn't had a losing season since the 2015 season.
However, the shortened schedule means the team has precious little time to figure out how to go about replacing all-state running back Ricky Pforts, who is now at William Penn where he's been reunited with his brother, Rogan, who already has two seasons under his belt for the Statesmen.
The younger Pforts departed Wapello as the school's leader in career touchdowns (43) and career rushing yards (3,609 yards on 561 carries).
"Ricky was a special player for us, along with the other seniors from last year that we lost," said head coach Todd Parsons. "Every year, you have to replace and find kids that want to step up and take over those roles that those seniors provided for us."
Dealing with Rogan's graduation may have been informative for Parsons, who heads into his 22nd year at the helm of the program, as he tries to make up for Ricky's production.
"I've been with Ricky since I was a freshman," said senior lineman Rhett Smith, "and he just dominated the whole way. But we're returning our whole line so hopefully we can really build off that.
"It's been an accomplishment for us the past few years to be at or above .500, but we're kind of sick and tired of being in that spot, especially this year with only six games."
But unlike with Rogan, there isn't another Pforts brother waiting in the wings.
Instead, Parsons' philosophy on the matter seem straight out of the pages of "Moneyball," the book and movie based on the Oakland A's effort to build a winning MLB team on a budget.
"I think we have some kids capable of stepping up," said Parsons. "You're not going to replace a guy like Ricky with one guy, it's going to have to be a multitude of guys that have to step in and carry the load."
And the Indians are confident they have the pieces to put together a successful 2020.
Wapello brings back Smith, who was a third-team all-stater a year ago. First-team all-district kicker and linebacker Hector Zepada is also back for his senior year.
Zepeda tied for second-most tackles on the team last year with 40, behind Ricky Pforts' 61 and equal to the since-graduated Daniel Meeker.
The offensive line that returns in tact will seek to protect junior quarterback Tade Parson, son of the Indians head coach.
Tade was 81-of-142 passing in 2019 for 812 yards in his first year at quarterback. He also threw five touchdowns with as many interceptions. On the ground, he added 12 carries for 24 yards.
As far as weapons, Wapello returns a 6-foot-3 tight end in junior Caden Thomas along with senior wide receiver Griffin Mears.
Thomas, though, only has one catch for 21 yards under his belt at the varsity level, though his value has come as a blocker for the run-heavy Indians of the past.
In the position that has been dominated by the Pforts brothers in recent years, the Indians will look to seniors Evan Ross and Keaton McConahay. Sophomores Jake Gustison and Caleb Ealey may also factor into the Wapello ground attack.
McConahay carried six times last year for 29 yards and a score while Gustison saw 14 totes for 253 yards as a freshman while finding the end zone four times.
"It's been really interesting watching the young guys get in and get some reps," said senior lineman Brantley Palmer. "Whenever I see them when we're going first-team reps, I see a lot of hope in them. ... I'm really excited to see where we go."
As for the offseason time lost due to the coronavirus, Parsons is happy with how his team handled it all.
"A majority of our kids put in some time on their own," the head coach said. "A lot of our kids built their own equipment (during the pandemic) — squat racks, benches, things like that — so that was awesome to see.
"We are just taking it day by day. Because you don't know what tomorrow is going to bring. We're happy to be out here, competing with one another and trying to build a competitive team. But I feel like we're pretty lucky and hopefully everyone understands that we're not taking this opportunity to play lightly."
