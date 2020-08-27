Wapello seeks to continue winning ways

"Ricky was a special player for us, along with the other seniors from last year that we lost," said head coach Todd Parsons. "Every year, you have to replace and find kids that want to step up and take over those roles that those seniors provided for us."

Dealing with Rogan's graduation may have been informative for Parsons, who heads into his 22nd year at the helm of the program, as he tries to make up for Ricky's production.

"I've been with Ricky since I was a freshman," said senior lineman Rhett Smith, "and he just dominated the whole way. But we're returning our whole line so hopefully we can really build off that.

"It's been an accomplishment for us the past few years to be at or above .500, but we're kind of sick and tired of being in that spot, especially this year with only six games."

But unlike with Rogan, there isn't another Pforts brother waiting in the wings.

Instead, Parsons' philosophy on the matter seem straight out of the pages of "Moneyball," the book and movie based on the Oakland A's effort to build a winning MLB team on a budget.