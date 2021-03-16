Wapello's Griffin, Wilton's Kirkman named all-state

Two area boys basketball players were named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association's all-state team, which was announced on Monday.

Wapello's Maddox Griffin was named to the second team in Class 1A while Wilton's Caden Kirkman made the third team in 2A.

Griffin led the Indians to a share of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division title with Pekin. Coach Ken Speilbauer's squad finished 16-4 overall and 12-1 in conference play.

The Wapello junior finished the season averaging 17.6 points, 8.2 assists, 7.1 rebounds and 4.2 steals per game this season while shooting over 56%.

Wapello dominated its first two tournament games, beating Midland and Calamus-Wheatland by a combined score of 140 to 72. However, the Indians were knocked out in a double-overtime thriller to Easton Valley, 50-48, in the 1A Substate 4 semifinal.

A sophomore at Wilton, Kirkman put up 18.6 points per contest to go with 11 rebounds, 4.3 blocks and almost two assists a game for a Beavers team that finished 11-12 overall and 8-11 inside the River Valley Conference South Division.

Kirkman also turned in a 53.6% shooting effort from the field.