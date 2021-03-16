Wapello's Griffin, Wilton's Kirkman named all-state

Two area boys basketball players were named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association's all-state team, which was announced on Monday.
Wapello's Maddox Griffin was named to the second team in Class 1A while Wilton's Caden Kirkman made the third team in 2A.
Griffin led the Indians to a share of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division title with Pekin. Coach Ken Speilbauer's squad finished 16-4 overall and 12-1 in conference play.
The Wapello junior finished the season averaging 17.6 points, 8.2 assists, 7.1 rebounds and 4.2 steals per game this season while shooting over 56%.
Wapello dominated its first two tournament games, beating Midland and Calamus-Wheatland by a combined score of 140 to 72. However, the Indians were knocked out in a double-overtime thriller to Easton Valley, 50-48, in the 1A Substate 4 semifinal.
A sophomore at Wilton, Kirkman put up 18.6 points per contest to go with 11 rebounds, 4.3 blocks and almost two assists a game for a Beavers team that finished 11-12 overall and 8-11 inside the River Valley Conference South Division.
Kirkman also turned in a 53.6% shooting effort from the field.
Wilton won a 45-44 thriller over Durant to kick off postseason play, but fell to Camanche in the 2A Substate 5 second round by a 67-51 final.
Waukee's Tucker DeVries was named Iowa's Mr. Basketball for the 2020-21 season.
Boys basketball
IPSWA all-state teams
Class 4A
First team
Omaha Biliew, so., Waukee; Tucker DeVries, sr., Waukee; Josh Dix, jr., Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln; Michael Duax, sr., Dubuque Hempstead; Tamin Lipsey, jr., Ames; Ryan Riggs, sr., Dowling Catholic; Payton Sandfort, sr., Waukee; Landon Wolf, sr., Cedar Falls
Second team
Jayden Houston, sr., Davenport North; Trey Campbell, jr., Cedar Falls; Jaron Crews, sr., Ankeny Centennial; Steven Kramer, jr., Johnston; Trey Lewis, jr., Johnston; Caleb Schlaak, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Ty Walker, sr., West Des Moines Valley; DaVares Whitaker, jr., Sioux City East
Class 3A
First team
Emarion Ellis, sr., Davenport Assumption; Ryan Blum, sr., Glenwood; Connor Drew, sr., Ballard; Andrew Formanek, sr., Clear Lake; Keaton Kutcher, sr., Mount Vernon; Grant Nelson, sr., Pella; Luke Rankin, sr., Dallas Center-Grimes; Justin Recker, sr., Monticello
Second team
Cole Glasgow, jr., Dallas Center-Grimes; Ashton Hermann, jr., Ballard; Kyle Kelley, sr., West Delaware; Jake Layman, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Karl Miller, sr., Pella; Kieren Nichols, sr., Knoxville; Karter Petzenhauser, jr., Spencer; Christian Withrow, sr., Clear Creek Amana
Class 2A
First team
Cooper DeJean, sr., OABCIG; Marcus Kelderman, sr., Boyden-Hull; Lucas Lorenzen, jr., Okoboji; Jayden Mackie, jr., Aplington-Parkersburg; Camden Schroeder, sr., East Sac County; Karson Sharar, sr., Iowa Falls Alden; Tanner Te Slaa, jr., Boyden-Hull; Ty Van Essen, jr., Western Christian
Second team
Zach Erwin, jr., Camanche; Padraig Gallagher, so., Dyersville Beckman; Raydden Grobe, jr., AHSTW; Brennan Holder, sr., South Central Calhoun; Carson Lienau, jr., Jesup; Zach Lutmer, so., Central Lyon; Kyler Mathias, sr., Denver; Grant Veenstra, sr., Des Moines Christian
Third team (local only)
Caden Kirkman, so., Wilton
Class 1A
First team
Kaleb Cornilsen, sr., Easton Valley; Kayden Ames, sr., West Fork; Trey Baker, sr., Martensdale-St. Marys; Austin Hilmer, jr., North Linn; Alex Koppes, sr., Springville; Dashawn Linnen, sr., Lake Mills; Trey Shearer, sr., Montezuma; Angelo Winkel, sr., Algona Garrigan
Second team
Maddox Griffin, jr., Wapello; Keaten Bonderson, so., LeMars Gehlen; Taurice Grant, sr., Meskwaki Settlement; Manny Hammonds, jr., Des Moines Grand View Christian; Tate Haughenbury, so., North Linn; Carson Michels, sr., Bellevue Marquette; Blaise Porter, so., New London; Cole Watts, sr., Montezuma
Mr. Basketball -- Tucker DeVries (Waukee)