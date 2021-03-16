 Skip to main content
Wapello's Griffin, Wilton's Kirkman named all-state
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Wapello's Griffin, Wilton's Kirkman named all-state

IMG_9033 copy.jpg

Wilton's Caden Kirkman leaps to block a shot by Bellevue's Jackson Mueller during the fist quarter of Friday's game in Wilton.

 Dave Chesling

Two area boys basketball players were named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association's all-state team, which was announced on Monday.

Wapello's Maddox Griffin was named to the second team in Class 1A while Wilton's Caden Kirkman made the third team in 2A.

Griffin led the Indians to a share of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division title with Pekin. Coach Ken Speilbauer's squad finished 16-4 overall and 12-1 in conference play.

The Wapello junior finished the season averaging 17.6 points, 8.2 assists, 7.1 rebounds and 4.2 steals per game this season while shooting over 56%.

Wapello dominated its first two tournament games, beating Midland and Calamus-Wheatland by a combined score of 140 to 72. However, the Indians were knocked out in a double-overtime thriller to Easton Valley, 50-48, in the 1A Substate 4 semifinal.

A sophomore at Wilton, Kirkman put up 18.6 points per contest to go with 11 rebounds, 4.3 blocks and almost two assists a game for a Beavers team that finished 11-12 overall and 8-11 inside the River Valley Conference South Division.

Kirkman also turned in a 53.6% shooting effort from the field.

Wilton won a 45-44 thriller over Durant to kick off postseason play, but fell to Camanche in the 2A Substate 5 second round by a 67-51 final.

Waukee's  Tucker DeVries was named Iowa's Mr. Basketball for the 2020-21 season.

Boys basketball

IPSWA all-state teams

Class 4A

First team

Omaha Biliew, so., Waukee; Tucker DeVries, sr., Waukee; Josh Dix, jr., Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln; Michael Duax, sr., Dubuque Hempstead; Tamin Lipsey, jr., Ames; Ryan Riggs, sr., Dowling Catholic; Payton Sandfort, sr., Waukee; Landon Wolf, sr., Cedar Falls

Second team

Jayden Houston, sr., Davenport North; Trey Campbell, jr., Cedar Falls; Jaron Crews, sr., Ankeny Centennial; Steven Kramer, jr., Johnston; Trey Lewis, jr., Johnston; Caleb Schlaak, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Ty Walker, sr., West Des Moines Valley; DaVares Whitaker, jr., Sioux City East

Class 3A

First team

Emarion Ellis, sr., Davenport Assumption; Ryan Blum, sr., Glenwood; Connor Drew, sr., Ballard; Andrew Formanek, sr., Clear Lake; Keaton Kutcher, sr., Mount Vernon; Grant Nelson, sr., Pella; Luke Rankin, sr., Dallas Center-Grimes; Justin Recker, sr., Monticello

Second team

Cole Glasgow, jr., Dallas Center-Grimes; Ashton Hermann, jr., Ballard; Kyle Kelley, sr., West Delaware; Jake Layman, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Karl Miller, sr., Pella; Kieren Nichols, sr., Knoxville; Karter Petzenhauser, jr., Spencer; Christian Withrow, sr., Clear Creek Amana

Class 2A

First team

Cooper DeJean, sr., OABCIG; Marcus Kelderman, sr., Boyden-Hull; Lucas Lorenzen, jr., Okoboji; Jayden Mackie, jr., Aplington-Parkersburg; Camden Schroeder, sr., East Sac County; Karson Sharar, sr., Iowa Falls Alden; Tanner Te Slaa, jr., Boyden-Hull; Ty Van Essen, jr., Western Christian

Second team

Zach Erwin, jr., Camanche; Padraig Gallagher, so., Dyersville Beckman; Raydden Grobe, jr., AHSTW; Brennan Holder, sr., South Central Calhoun; Carson Lienau, jr., Jesup; Zach Lutmer, so., Central Lyon; Kyler Mathias, sr., Denver; Grant Veenstra, sr., Des Moines Christian

Third team (local only)

Caden Kirkman, so., Wilton

Class 1A

First team

Kaleb Cornilsen, sr., Easton Valley; Kayden Ames, sr., West Fork; Trey Baker, sr., Martensdale-St. Marys; Austin Hilmer, jr., North Linn; Alex Koppes, sr., Springville; Dashawn Linnen, sr., Lake Mills; Trey Shearer, sr., Montezuma; Angelo Winkel, sr., Algona Garrigan

Second team

Maddox Griffin, jr., Wapello; Keaten Bonderson, so., LeMars Gehlen; Taurice Grant, sr., Meskwaki Settlement; Manny Hammonds, jr., Des Moines Grand View Christian; Tate Haughenbury, so., North Linn; Carson Michels, sr., Bellevue Marquette; Blaise Porter, so., New London; Cole Watts, sr., Montezuma

Mr. Basketball -- Tucker DeVries (Waukee)

