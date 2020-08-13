Watermelon Stampede to march on for 43rd year

Watermelon Stampede organizer Dell Wagner understood that he wasn't going to please everybody when it came time to make the decision to run the annual race or not in downtown Muscatine.
Wagner eventually landed on putting on the event as close to normal as possible, but Saturday's 43rd Watermelon Stampede will definitely have a unique look and feel to it in 2020 as the ripple effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic continue to be felt.
"We're asking runners to wear a mask before and after they run," Wagner said. "We're going to use a modified start so that everyone doesn't have to stand together at the start.
"We're also going to strongly recommend that social distancing be taking place. The race awards will take place at a specific time so that everyone knows, and we'll have hand-sanitizing stations available."
The post-race award ceremony will take place at 9:20 a.m. at the race's finish line on the corner of 4th and Iowa St. The first runners will start at 8 a.m.
A virtual race was considered, but ultimately, Wagner wanted to keep Muscatine's most-participated local event as local as possible, and opted to run the race in person.
"Ultimately, we made the decision on two things," said Wagner. "One, Gov. (Kim) Reynolds has not reimposed a stay-at-home order or closed non-essential businesses, everything is open kind of as usual. And the other thing is, I submitted an application to the city council for the use of public streets, like I have for the previous 42 years, and I understand it was a unanimous vote to allow the Watermelon Stampede."
One major change this year that will help with social distancing is that runners will be outfitted with a timing chip that will be used to track their performances. The chips allow for a staggered start, meaning more distance between runners.
"(The chip) will start the time when (a runner) crosses the start mat, and it stops when you cross the finish mat, so no matter where you are, you have an elapsed time," said Wagner. "So there could be a winner that comes from the back of the back."
As for winners in 2019, Nancy Foxen won the over-40 division 5K with a time of 19:05 and Anna Miller won the 39-and-under division by finishing in 20:57.
Chris Foxen, Nancy's husband and Muscatine High School cross country coach, won the men's 5K by running the course in 18:18 for the over-40 division title. Sam Gordon, now a junior at Muscatine High School and a member of the cross country team, won the younger division with a 17:32 mark.
In the 10K race, Daniel Pape of Iowa City came in with the best overall time of 34:23 and Muscatine's Aaron Finn took the gold in the men’s senior class, crossing the finish line in 47:01.
Julie Anderson (48:27) of Rock Island was victorious in the women’s under-39 10K race while Holly Vandenberghe of Stockton, Iowa, won the 40-and-over group by registering a time of 54:47.
Despite the lingering pandemic, registration numbers for the 2020 race are on par with those of past years.
"We are going to have a field of runners that are coming from fairly far away," said Wagner, "because they haven't had a chance to run all year."
Rather than concessions in the past, bottled water and pre-packaged snacks will be available to those in attendance. Volunteers working the event will be wearing masks.
"I imagine we'll end up with right at approximately 350 runners on Saturday morning and around 90 children (for the kids race) on Friday night," Wagner said.
