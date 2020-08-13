Watermelon Stampede to march on for 43rd year

Watermelon Stampede organizer Dell Wagner understood that he wasn't going to please everybody when it came time to make the decision to run the annual race or not in downtown Muscatine.

Wagner eventually landed on putting on the event as close to normal as possible, but Saturday's 43rd Watermelon Stampede will definitely have a unique look and feel to it in 2020 as the ripple effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic continue to be felt.

"We're asking runners to wear a mask before and after they run," Wagner said. "We're going to use a modified start so that everyone doesn't have to stand together at the start.

"We're also going to strongly recommend that social distancing be taking place. The race awards will take place at a specific time so that everyone knows, and we'll have hand-sanitizing stations available."

The post-race award ceremony will take place at 9:20 a.m. at the race's finish line on the corner of 4th and Iowa St. The first runners will start at 8 a.m.

A virtual race was considered, but ultimately, Wagner wanted to keep Muscatine's most-participated local event as local as possible, and opted to run the race in person.