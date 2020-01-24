Muscatine High School held a news conference in the school’s Van Hecke Center Friday morning to kick off its "We Are One" campaign, a fundraising effort that seeks to pay for renovations to the school’s football stadium.
In total, initial estimates project the total cost of the planned work will be $2.5 million, of which $1.2 million is allocated for new field turf to replace the existing grass field surface. Financing for the project will come from Muscatine School District funds as well as private fundraising efforts.
Though the school and athletic department have a wide-ranging plan for using the new facilities — including the marching band to other educational and athletic organizations — the primary benefactor will be the football program.
The current stadium, as it stands, was built in 1985 and has not had any significant upgrades since.
“We want to improve our student-athlete (and) spectator experience,” Muscatine activities director Tom Ulses said. “This is what is behind our campaign, enhance our academic opportunities for our students (and) bringing people together, being a source of community pride.”
Muscatine is one of three remaining Class 4A football teams in the state whose home field does not have a turf playing surface. Iowa City High and Mason City are the others.
Davenport’s Brady Street Stadium was used as an example of area football stadiums that have had significant upgrades, as well as the facilities in Burlington, Johnston and Pleasant Valley.
Speakers at the news conference were Ulses, high school principal Terry Hogenson, head football coach Jake Mueller, band director Jeff Heid and current student Xander Stolzfus, a member of the Class of 2021.
“The (athletic facilities) are a source of pride within the school and community,” Mueller said, “and that’s something I really want for our kids and community to have something they are proud of.”
Mueller also mentioned how the school has seen an uptick in students interested in different athletics and organizations since the construction of the Van Hecke Center on the school’s campus, hoping the same would be true for the football stadium once the upgrades are finished.
“More and more kids are interested in working out and training because of the new facility, and I love to see that,” he said. “When you go to a game on Friday night, it’s a school event, it’s a community event. Just about every middle-school kid wants to go to a Friday night football game. Whether they enjoy football or not, they want to come to be a part of the community.”
In addition to the playing surface, other upgrades will be made to the bleachers, press box, facility entrance and concessions area. A new storm shelter, which will provide additional storage space, also will be built.
Plans also call for making the stands more handicapped accessible.
Construction around the stadium is already underway as part of the new STEM facilities the school is building, and the school hopes to have the final product completed by the end of 2021.
Several of the speakers used the football stadium as a symbol for not only the school but for the community itself, noting that the football stadium is one of the largest gathering places in the city. Hogenson referred to the football stadium as a “billboard” for the community.
“I always want Muscatine to be viewed in the best light possible,” the high school principal said. “This will go a long way toward establishing Muscatine as a school and a community that is moving forward. … When (visitors) come in, (the football stadium) is the one place they actively get to touch, get to see, get to be a part of.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.