The Clinton Invitational that the Muscatine boys golf team was scheduled to play in Wednesday was postponed. The invite will be rescheduled, but no date has been announced as of it.

Also, weather has once again impacted the schedule of the Muscatine cross country teams. Both boys and girls cross country teams were scheduled to run at Cedar Rapids Jefferson Invitational on Thursday but that meet has been cancelled.

Twenty teams were entered to run, but wet conditions forced the cancellation of the meet.

