Girls golf

Columbus wins SEISC: The Wildcats shot a 404 to win the conference meet by 31 strokes Wednesday at Sheaffer Memorial golf course. Kayla Beenen led Columbus with a 97 and Aubrey Duncan was close behind with a 100.

Gracie Morrison (103) and Jobie Lekwa (104) rounded out the Wildcats' scorecard.

Louisa-Muscatine placed fifth with a team score of 455 and Wapello 10th with a 566. Mallory Hohenadel led the Falcons with a 103 and Sarah Martinez shot a 106.

Kari Wilson had Wapello's lowest score with a 119.

Boys tennis

Muskies downed at districts: The Muscatine boys tennis team didn't see any of its players advance past district play Wednesday at the Q-C Tennis Club.

In singles, Samuel Wieskamp won a barn-burner over Burlington's Jon Jarvis, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) to advance to the second round, where he lost to Dubuque Senior's Dylan Fair 6-0, 6-3. Luke Zobel, the Muskies' other singles player, didn't take a game in his first-round loss.

The doubles team of James Solt and Ethan Heth found some success, defeating Burlington's Coby Newman and Reece Wissenger 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. However, the Muscatine duo went on to lose a three-set match in the second round to Davenport West's Josh Loving and Drew Loving, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Ricardo Pena and Leo Garcia, meanwhile, fell in the first round to Burlington's Jacob Hardy and Charlie Carlson 7-5, 1-6, 7-5.

Muscatine placed fifth in the six-team field with five points. Bettendorf, meanwhile, won the district title with 29 points. Davenport Central's Mike Miniter won the singles division while Bettendorf's Jozef Porubcin and Yash Singh won the doubles division.

