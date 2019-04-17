Wednesday provided a chance for the Muscatine girls golf team to see where it stood within the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
The early returns for coach Tom Randleman and his team were positive, as Ellie Howard's fourth-place finish led Muscatine to sixth at Wednesday's meet at Emeis Golf Course in Davenport.
Muscatine finished just one stroke back of fifth-place North Scott and seven back of fourth-place Davenport North. Bettendorf won the meet with a 366 and had the top individual in Shannyn Vogler, who finished six strokes ahead of the pack with a 76.
"It was a good day," Randleman said. "What pleased me most is we're improving each time out."
Howard found her confidence early and never lost it, as she shot a 47 on the front and back nine for a 94 at the Falcon Invitational.
"Once she starts off strong she gets confidence in herself because she does have the ability to score well," Randleman said. "Once you get confidence and relax a little bit more you feel good about each shot."
Hannah Reynolds provided more scoring punch for the Muskies, as she tied for 12th place with a 100. Kate Manjoine had the third-lowest score on the team with a 118.
"She was extremely happy," Randleman said. "She shot a 48 on the back nine and hit a lot of good shots. I told her now her goal is to take it a little bit at a time and get to a 95 and then a 90."
