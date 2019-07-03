L-M logo

Softball

Louisa-Muscatine 4, Pekin 1: Make that 48 conference victories in a row for the Louisa-Muscatine Softball team.

The Class 3A No. 2 Falcons (29-3) clinched their third consecutive Southeast Iowa Super Conference Title with Wednesday's win.

Anamosa 5, West Liberty 2: Anamosa scored three unearned runs in the first inning to hand West Liberty (23-3, 17-2 RVC) its third loss of the season.

The Class 3A No. 4 Comets took a 1-0 lead in the first off an RBI double by Austyn Crees after a Haylee Lehman triple. Trailing 5-1 in the third, the Comets picked up another run with an RBI from Janey Gingerich. However, West Liberty couldn't complete the rally against Class 3A No. 8 Anamosa.

Durant 10, Cascade 0:The Wildcats scored seven runs in the third inning on their way to a routine win Wednesday night. Class 2A No. 2 Durant (27-6) has now won 12 games in a row and only allowed one run in the past six contests.

Northeast 11, Wilton 2: Northeast scored eight runs in the sixth inning to pull away from Class 2A No. 7 Wilton Wednesday night. Ella Caffery had the lone RBI for the Beavers. Wilton (18-18) will play host to Clear Creek-Amana Friday.

Baseball

Muscatine doubleheader postponed: The Muscatine baseball team had its doubleheader against Davenport Assumption postponed for a second time. Originally scheduled to be played Tuesday, the doubleheader was called off due to wet conditions.

The game will be made up Thursday, July 11 at 3 p.m. at Assumption.

Wilton 11, Northeast 1: Garrett Bohnsack hit his first career home run to help lead the Beavers to a win Wednesday night. Jared Townsend had four RBIs and Ashton Stoelk picked up the win on the mound for Class 2A No. 1 Wilton (22-2).

Brock Hartley also hit a home run for the Beavers.

