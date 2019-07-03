Softball
Louisa-Muscatine 4, Pekin 1: Make that 48 conference victories in a row for the Louisa-Muscatine Softball team.
The Class 3A No. 2 Falcons (29-3) clinched their third consecutive Southeast Iowa Super Conference Title with Wednesday's win.
Anamosa 5, West Liberty 2: Anamosa scored three unearned runs in the first inning to hand West Liberty (23-3, 17-2 RVC) its third loss of the season.
The Class 3A No. 4 Comets took a 1-0 lead in the first off an RBI double by Austyn Crees after a Haylee Lehman triple. Trailing 5-1 in the third, the Comets picked up another run with an RBI from Janey Gingerich. However, West Liberty couldn't complete the rally against Class 3A No. 8 Anamosa.
Durant 10, Cascade 0:The Wildcats scored seven runs in the third inning on their way to a routine win Wednesday night. Class 2A No. 2 Durant (27-6) has now won 12 games in a row and only allowed one run in the past six contests.
Northeast 11, Wilton 2: Northeast scored eight runs in the sixth inning to pull away from Class 2A No. 7 Wilton Wednesday night. Ella Caffery had the lone RBI for the Beavers. Wilton (18-18) will play host to Clear Creek-Amana Friday.
Baseball
Muscatine doubleheader postponed: The Muscatine baseball team had its doubleheader against Davenport Assumption postponed for a second time. Originally scheduled to be played Tuesday, the doubleheader was called off due to wet conditions.
The game will be made up Thursday, July 11 at 3 p.m. at Assumption.
Wilton 11, Northeast 1: Garrett Bohnsack hit his first career home run to help lead the Beavers to a win Wednesday night. Jared Townsend had four RBIs and Ashton Stoelk picked up the win on the mound for Class 2A No. 1 Wilton (22-2).
Brock Hartley also hit a home run for the Beavers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.