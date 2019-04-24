L-M logo

Girls golf

Team effort leads L-M girls team to win: Despite New London having the two lowest sorcerers on Wednesday, the Falcons came away with a win, 208-216.

Addie Pry and Summer Melott led New London by shooting a 44 and 47, respectively. Louisa-Muscatine's Meagan Miller finished a 49, which represented the best score for the Falcons.

But while the Tigers had four finish with scores in the 60s or higher, L-M had three register scores in the 50s besides Miller's team-best mark.

Boys golf

Falcons fall to Tigers in at Cedar Crest meet: Louisa-Muscatine only fielded four golfers on Wednesday but little mattered on New London's way to winning the dual meet by a score of 163-215.

Clayton Phillips of New London registered a 33 during the nine-hole event, which was seven strokes better than teammate Tyler Henecke and a 15-shot improvement over the best Louisa-Muscatine golfer on the day.

The Falcons' low shooter was Aidan Danz, who shot a 48. Keatyn Velez and Gavin Hunt both ended with a 55 while Jeremy Neiswonger's scorecard showed a 57 to end the day.

