Girls soccer
Muskies put up a half-dozen: Muscatine scored six times en route to a 6-0 shutout win over Clinton.
It was close to a complete performance for the Muskies. Sophia Thomas scored a hat trick for Muscatine and Meredith Connor added two more while Vada Fridley scored the sixth.
"We were able to possess the ball (and) attack when we needed to," Muscatine head coach Nate Meineke said. "We had a lot more shots on goal than we've had the last couple of games, we've been working on that in practice. The results were finally there tonight."
GIRLS TENNIS
Muscatine struggles to find success at conference tournament: The Muskie girls tennis team placed tenth at the MAC tournament, scoring 0.5 points total. The tournament started out at North Scott, but was moved to Clinton due to the weather so it could be played inside.
Pleasant Valley won the event with 26 team points. The Spartans finished comfortably out in front of the competition as Clinton finished second with 15.5 points.
