There were only a few baseball and softball games slated for Wednesday, but all three were called off.
Both Wapello teams were scheduled to take on Danville on the road but neither happened. The only other game on the docket was a softball doubleheader between Wilton and Regina Catholic in Iowa City.
At this time, no make-up dates have been confirmed.
The Indians and Arrows are each scheduled to see action at home on Thursday against Highland.
The Beavers have a game Thursday against Cascade at home.
