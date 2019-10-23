Volleyball
All-conference for RVC includes several from West Liberty, Wilton: The River Valley Conference released its 2019 all-conference selections on Wednesday.
The Elite team included Ella Caffery and Kelsey Drake of Wilton. Likewise, West Liberty saw Macy Daufeldt and Martha Pace named to the Elite Team. Pace, a junior, is the only non-sophomore of the group.
Drake finished the regular season with a team-high 327 kills for the Beavers. Caffery was second with 281 and led the team with 426 assists, Drake was second in that category with 345 and also contributed 60 aces.
Daufeldt led West Liberty with 424 kills and 35 aces, as well as adding 21 blocks. Pace finished with 340 kills, 27 aces and 16 blocks.
The Comets also had Morgan Peterson, a senior, Averi Goodale (junior) and freshman Monica Morales named to the South team while the Beavers' sophomore Mallory Lange and senior Taylor Garvin also made the squad.
Peterson had 861 assists for the Comets and Goodale recorded 115 kills.
Lange led the Beavers in digs with 308 while Garvin had 137 kills and 36 aces.
Senior Meg Koenig of Durant was also named to the South team. Koenig ended the season with 428 assists and a team-best 36 aces.
Wilton's Brenda Grunder was named South Division coach of the year.
Honorable mention selections included: Ally Happ (sophomore) of Durant, Karsyn Ruess (senior) of West Liberty and Alexa Garvin (sophomre) of Wilton.
