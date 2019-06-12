Softball
Louisa-Muscatine 7, West Burlington/Notre Dame 0: Hailey Sanders struck 14 batters and allowed seven hits in seven innings of shutout work to lead the Falcons. Louisa-Muscatine (17-1) was led offensively by Brynn Jeambey, who had one home run and two RBIs. Mallory Hohenadel also had two RBIs.
The Falcons had 14 hits and used a three-run third inning to pull away. They scored another two insurance runs in the seventh.
Wilton game postponed mid-game: The Wilton doubleheader at Iowa City Regina was postponed due to weather. The game was called in the bottom of the fourth inning with Regina leading 8-0 in the opener. The makeup date has yet to be determined.
Baseball
Wilton postponed: Wilton was scheduled to play at Mount Vernon Tuesday night but that game was postponed. No reschedule date has been announced. Class 2A No. 1 Wilton (10-0) travels to Bellevue tonight.
