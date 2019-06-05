Softball
Fort Madison hits game-winner against Wapello: The Arrows scored the game's first run in the second inning and led throughout, until Fort Madison managed a walk-off base hit with two outs in the bottom of the seventh in the first of their doubleheader in Fort Madison Wednesday evening.
Serah Schafer went 3-4 for Wapello at the plate. Teammate Anesa Noa was 2-4 with an RBI while also pitching for the Arrows; Noa took the loss.
