Events Postponed

Several events called off: Due to the cold and rainy conditions throughout the area on Wednesday, many athletic activities did not take place.

The Muscatine boys soccer game that was scheduled to take place at Davenport North was canceled. No makeup date is known at this time.

Louisa-Muscatine and Columbus boys and girls golf teams were scheduled to have a meet at Cedar Crest Country Club in Columbus Junction. The makeup date for that event has been scheduled for April 23rd.

