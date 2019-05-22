West Liberty logo

Boys soccer

West Liberty 4, Holy Trinity 0: The Comets used three second-half goals to pull away from Holy Trinity and secure a spot in the Class 1A Substate 5 final.

The 11th-ranked Comets will face West Burlington Notre Dame for a trip to state. Third-ranked Notre Dame dispatched Central Lee 2-1 Wednesday.

Softball

Durant 5, Davenport West 2: Kamryn Meyer recorded her 500th career strikeout and Allie Posten hit a home run to lead Class 2A No. 1 Durant to a win in its season-opener.

Meyer pitched six innings and struck out seven and Jenna Lawson pitched the seventh to seal the win for the Wildcats (1-0). The Wildcats stole six bases and first-year coach Kevin Kaalberg picked up his first win at the helm of the program. Durant led 2-1 after three innings and score a pair of runs in the fourth inning to put the game out of reach.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments