Volleyball
West Liberty moves on: The West Liberty volleyball team beat West Burlington in straight sets, 27-25, 25-17, 25-21, in Wednesday's opening round of Class 3A region 7 play.
West Liberty (26-10) will play at Davenport Assumption (29-5) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Comets' fell to the Knights in the same round a year ago to end their season.
Assumption sweeps Louisa-Muscatine: The Falcons saw their season end with a 25-5, 25-3, 25-7 loss to the Knights in the opening round of Class 3A region 7 play.
Louisa-Muscatine ended its season with a 6-20 record and with that the high school volleyball careers of Katie Koppe, Isabelle True, Mallory Hohenadel and Mariah Pugh also ended.
