Wednesday's prep report: Durant, Wapello both win big

Softball

Durant runs away from Mid-Prairie: The Wildcats were scoreless and down a run through two innings at Mid-Prairie Wednesday night, but scored in each of the final five innings for a 15-5 victory in the game that was originally scheduled for Monday night but was postponed.

Durant got two in the third, four in the fourth and three in innings five through seven.

The win brings the Wildcats' record to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the RVC South.

Wapello separates from Danville early: The Arrows improved to 5-2 overall this season by beating the Danville Bears on the road by a 13-0 score.

Wapello scored seven in the opening inning to jump on top. After a scoreless second, the Arrows put up six more to give them the lead for good.

The Arrows have won three in a row and are in second place in the SEISC North, behind Louisa-Muscatine. Wapello's offense has been on a tear during that span, going for five runs in a five-inning rain-shortened game against New London before exploding for 19 versus Columbus and 13 Wednesday evening.

