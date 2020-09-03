 Skip to main content
Week 2 area game capsules
Week 2 area game capsules

West Liberty logo

No. 5 (Class 1A) West Branch (1-0) at No. 7 (Class 2A) West Liberty (1-0)

Last week: West Branch, 17-8 win over Tipton; West Liberty, 24-14 win over Mediapolis

Outlook: This early-season affair pits ranked teams from 1A and 2A, as West Liberty will have the benefit of playing on its home field. West Branch's air game led them past Tipton. The Bears has 222 passing yards in Week 1. The Comets figure to keep things on the ground more. With good reason, Jahsiah Galvan had 244 yards and a touchdown while Kobe Simon added two more ground scores.

Durant at Louisa-Muscatine

Last week: Durant, 41-0 win over North Cedar; Louisa-Muscatine, 34-28 loss to Columbus

Outlook: Durant scored 34 points in the first quarter of its opener against the Knights. The Wildcats didn't attempt a pass as they ran for 348 yards, of which 243 came from Nolan DeLong. L-M is searching for sophomores to step up after a Week 1 loss in which the Falcons didn't get much besides Hayden Calvelage's 112 rushing yards.

Wapello (0-0) at Mediapolis (0-1)

Last week: Wapello was idle; Mediapolis, 24-14 loss to West Liberty

Outlook: The Arrows get their first crack at the 2020 season after they went Week 1 without a game. Wapello is experienced up front but less so elsewhere. Mediapolis didn't have answers for the West Liberty run game in their first game. The Bulldogs threw for 118 yards, however, and completed 10-of-17 passes, so Mediapolis may go to the air earlier on in Week 2.

Lisbon at Wilton

Last week: Lisbon, 20-0 win against Belle Plaine; Wilton, 36-30 win against Highland

Outlook: The Lions scored 12 fourth-quarter points to finish off the Plainsmen in Week 1. Lisbon enlisted their defense to do most of the heavy-lifting, as Belle Plaine was held to minus-4 yards passing and 22 yards rushing. Wilton's 14 points in the third quarter in their game at Highland last week proved to seal the Beavers' victory. Caleb Sawvell did a little bit of everything in that one. He ended the game with 152 yards passing and 102 yards rushing.

