Week 2 area game capsules

No. 5 (Class 1A) West Branch (1-0) at No. 7 (Class 2A) West Liberty (1-0)

Last week: West Branch, 17-8 win over Tipton; West Liberty, 24-14 win over Mediapolis

Outlook: This early-season affair pits ranked teams from 1A and 2A, as West Liberty will have the benefit of playing on its home field. West Branch's air game led them past Tipton. The Bears has 222 passing yards in Week 1. The Comets figure to keep things on the ground more. With good reason, Jahsiah Galvan had 244 yards and a touchdown while Kobe Simon added two more ground scores.

Durant at Louisa-Muscatine

Last week: Durant, 41-0 win over North Cedar; Louisa-Muscatine, 34-28 loss to Columbus

Outlook: Durant scored 34 points in the first quarter of its opener against the Knights. The Wildcats didn't attempt a pass as they ran for 348 yards, of which 243 came from Nolan DeLong. L-M is searching for sophomores to step up after a Week 1 loss in which the Falcons didn't get much besides Hayden Calvelage's 112 rushing yards.

Wapello (0-0) at Mediapolis (0-1)

Last week: Wapello was idle; Mediapolis, 24-14 loss to West Liberty