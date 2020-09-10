Week 3 area game capsules

Outlook: Highland was beaten by Wilton in Week 1 36-30 and hasn't played since. Wapello opened its season last week with a loss. The Huskies have a dynamic running duo in quarterback Connor Grinstead and running back Owen Donovan, as the two have 313 rushing yards on 33 attempts. The Indians attempted more passes (29) than runs (22) against the Bulldogs, a trend that's worth keeping an eye on. Quarterback Tade Parsons went 14-of-29 for 185 yards and a score through the air. Despite the loss, Wapello did receive a vote in the Class A rankings but did not appear in the top 10.

Columbus (1-1) at Lisbon (2-0)

Last week: Columbus was idle; Lisbon, 26-20 win over Wilton

Outlook: The Wildcats have displayed a really efficient offense so far, with quarterback Jeff Hoback completing 10 of 15 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns, though he was two interceptions as well. Columbus' main threat, though, is running back Will Schwab, who's gained 280 yards on 37 carries and three scores. Lisbon squeaked past Wilton in Week 2 and has its own go-to running back in Max Kohl. He has 222 rushing yards on 37 attempts and has made it into the end zone three times.

Sigourney-Keota (2-0) at Louisa-Muscatine (0-2)