Week 3 area game capsules

Maquoketa (0-0) at No. 5 (Class 2A) West Liberty (2-0)
Last week: West Liberty, 20-7 win over West Branch; Maquoketa was idle
Outlook: The Comets have outscored their opponents 44-21 through the first two games and are coming off a win over the Bears, who entered the game ranked No. 5 in Class 1A. Jahsiah Galvan boasts a double-digit average on rushing attempts as he's amassed 508 yards on 48 carries. This will be the Cardinals' first game of the season, which may have made things difficult for the West Liberty staff to prepare.
Wilton (1-1) at No. 9 (Class 1A) Durant (2-0)
Last week: Wilton, 26-20 loss against Lisbon; Durant, 49-0 win over Louisa-Muscatine
Outlook: The Beavers' point differential to this point is a wash after beating Highland by six in the opener and then losing by the same margin to Lisbon last Saturday. Wilton's run a pretty balanced offense this season, but in order to hand the Wildcats their first loss, the Beavers defense will need to come up big. Durant's Nolan DeLong has already gained 542 yards on the ground and scored nine touchdowns on 34 carries.
Highland (0-1) at Wapello (0-1)
Last week: Highland was idle; Wapello, 34-24 loss against Mediapolis
Outlook: Highland was beaten by Wilton in Week 1 36-30 and hasn't played since. Wapello opened its season last week with a loss. The Huskies have a dynamic running duo in quarterback Connor Grinstead and running back Owen Donovan, as the two have 313 rushing yards on 33 attempts. The Indians attempted more passes (29) than runs (22) against the Bulldogs, a trend that's worth keeping an eye on. Quarterback Tade Parsons went 14-of-29 for 185 yards and a score through the air. Despite the loss, Wapello did receive a vote in the Class A rankings but did not appear in the top 10.
Columbus (1-1) at Lisbon (2-0)
Last week: Columbus was idle; Lisbon, 26-20 win over Wilton
Outlook: The Wildcats have displayed a really efficient offense so far, with quarterback Jeff Hoback completing 10 of 15 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns, though he was two interceptions as well. Columbus' main threat, though, is running back Will Schwab, who's gained 280 yards on 37 carries and three scores. Lisbon squeaked past Wilton in Week 2 and has its own go-to running back in Max Kohl. He has 222 rushing yards on 37 attempts and has made it into the end zone three times.
Sigourney-Keota (2-0) at Louisa-Muscatine (0-2)
Last week: Sigourney-Keota, 48-14 win over Union Community; Louisa-Muscatine, 49-0 loss against Durant
Outlook: The Falcons haven't found much success with the ball outside of Hayden Calvelage, although running back Chris Day has shown promise. Still, L-M has shown its inexperience through the first two games of the season and currently has more questions than answers. Sigourney-Keota escaped Mid-Prairie in Week 1 with a six-point win before blowing out Union last week. The Cobras have 565 team rushing yards this season.
