Week 4 area game capsules

West Liberty (2-1) at Tipton (1-2)

Last week: West Liberty, 27-6 loss to Maquoketa; Tipton 35-12 loss to Camanche

Outlook: The Comets dropped out of the Class 2A rankings following the loss to Maquoketa, but West Liberty has a chance to get back on the winning track against Tipton. The Tigers lost to West Branch 17-8 to start the season, while the Comets handed the Bears a 20-7 defeat earlier this season. Jahsiah Galvan leads the Comet rushing attack, and because of that, getting an early lead would be a huge win for West Liberty.

West Branch (1-2) at Wilton (1-2)

Last week: West Branch, 21-14 win over Cascade; Wilton, 35-25 loss to Durant

Outlook: West Branch worked its way up to No. 5 in the Class 1A rankings after a Week 1 win, but have since lost two in a row and, in the process, fallen out of the 1A rankings. Wilton gave the dynamic Wildcats a game, but came up short. The Bears present a tough opponent, but the Beavers will look to pull back to .500 at home this week.

Columbus (1-2) at Highland (0-2)

Last week: Columbus, 57-0 loss to Lisbon; Highland, 42-13 loss to Wapello