Week 4 area game capsules

West Liberty (2-1) at Tipton (1-2)
Last week: West Liberty, 27-6 loss to Maquoketa; Tipton 35-12 loss to Camanche
Outlook: The Comets dropped out of the Class 2A rankings following the loss to Maquoketa, but West Liberty has a chance to get back on the winning track against Tipton. The Tigers lost to West Branch 17-8 to start the season, while the Comets handed the Bears a 20-7 defeat earlier this season. Jahsiah Galvan leads the Comet rushing attack, and because of that, getting an early lead would be a huge win for West Liberty.
West Branch (1-2) at Wilton (1-2)
Last week: West Branch, 21-14 win over Cascade; Wilton, 35-25 loss to Durant
Outlook: West Branch worked its way up to No. 5 in the Class 1A rankings after a Week 1 win, but have since lost two in a row and, in the process, fallen out of the 1A rankings. Wilton gave the dynamic Wildcats a game, but came up short. The Bears present a tough opponent, but the Beavers will look to pull back to .500 at home this week.
Columbus (1-2) at Highland (0-2)
Last week: Columbus, 57-0 loss to Lisbon; Highland, 42-13 loss to Wapello
Outlook: The Wildcats have found a nice running back duo in Kaden Amigon and Will Schwab, but can't utilize them to their full extent when down big, like they were during last week's game. Amigon has 145 yards this season while Schwab has 274. Highland has their own duo in Connor Grinstead and Owen Donovan. Grinstead plays quarterback, but has 188 yards on the ground while Donovan has added 235 for Highland.
Wapello (1-1) at No. 5 (Class A) Iowa City Regina (2-1)
Last week: Wapello, 42-13 win over Highland; IC Regina, 62-0 win over North Cedar
Outlook: The Indians have found a nice balance on offense as Jake Gustison has rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns while quarterback Tade Parsons has thrown for 306 yards and three more scores. They've also gotten nice production from Evan Ross, who's the team's leading receiver with nine catches for 115 yards and a touchdown while also being the team's leading tackler with 12.5 tackles so far. Regina lost to Pleasant Valley to start the season and squeaked out a 21-20 win in Week 2 over Clear Lake, but are worthy of their ranking.
Louisa-Muscatine (0-3) at Cardinal 2-1)
Last week: Louisa-Muscatine, 41-0 loss to Sigourney-Keota; Cardinal was idle
Outlook: The Falcons have implemented a bit of a running back by committee formula after behind Hayden Calvelage, who has a team-high 153 of L-M's total 407 rushing yards. But in order to get in the win column, the Falcons will have to solve a balanced Cardinal offense that has thrown for 683 yards and ran for 273.
