Week 5 area game capsules

Wapello (1-2) at Columbus (2-2)
Last week: Wapello lost 43-16 to Iowa City Regina; Columbus beat Highland 49-27.
Outlook: The Wapello Indians ran into a buzzsaw against Regina, the third-ranked team in Class A. Despite dropping two of three, Wapello has shown some flashes while putting up multiple touchdowns in every game so far. Likewise, aside from a 57-0 loss to Lisbon, Columbus has scored 26 or more points in its other three contests.
Class 1A No. 9 Durant (3-0) at Beckman Catholic (2-1)
Last week: Durant had its game against Northeast canceled; Beckman Catholic beat Cascade 28-19.
Outlook: The Wildcats had an unexpected week off, but the team probably wanted to try and keep things rolling as it has two shutouts and outscored foes 125-28. Beckman Catholic heads into the game winners of two straight after dropping the opening game of the season to Anamosa 42-28.
Wilton (1-3) at Cascade (2-2)
Last week: Wilton lost 43-8 to West Branch; Cascade lost 28-19 to Beckman Catholic.
Outlook: Wilton's season has gone a little sideways since starting with a 36-30 win over Highland. The Beavers look to get back in the win column against Cascade, a team that has been impressive despite a .500 record. Cascade, which has outscored foes 109-106, logged a key 21-14 Week 3 victory at West Branch.
Class 2A No. 9 Camanche (3-1) at West Liberty (3-1)
Last week: Camanche beat Anamosa 42-0; West Liberty beat Lisbon 14-12.
Outlook: This one figures to have some ramifications regarding the next round of state rankings. West Liberty was climbing up the 2A poll until Week 3's 27-6 loss to Maquoketa. The Comets have since fallen out but may be able to swap places with Camanche should West Liberty come out on top. The Indians have outscored opponents 119-30 since opening the year with a 27-14 loss to Mount Vernon.
Louisa-Muscatine (0-4) at Van Buren County (1-2)
Last week: Louisa-Muscatine lost 43-8 to Cardinal; Van Buren County was handed a 48-13 setback by Sigourney Keota.
Outlook: The L-M Falcons still seek that elusive first victory, needing to figure out how to put some more points on the scoreboard. Last week's touchdown was the team's first score since Week 1, when Columbus beat them 34-28. Van Buren County has experienced some offensive struggles as well. The Warriors have scored just 19 points (while allowing 89) in the two games since Week 1's 40-21 win over Central Lee.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!