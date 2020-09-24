Week 5 area game capsules

Wapello (1-2) at Columbus (2-2)

Last week: Wapello lost 43-16 to Iowa City Regina; Columbus beat Highland 49-27.

Outlook: The Wapello Indians ran into a buzzsaw against Regina, the third-ranked team in Class A. Despite dropping two of three, Wapello has shown some flashes while putting up multiple touchdowns in every game so far. Likewise, aside from a 57-0 loss to Lisbon, Columbus has scored 26 or more points in its other three contests.

Class 1A No. 9 Durant (3-0) at Beckman Catholic (2-1)

Last week: Durant had its game against Northeast canceled; Beckman Catholic beat Cascade 28-19.

Outlook: The Wildcats had an unexpected week off, but the team probably wanted to try and keep things rolling as it has two shutouts and outscored foes 125-28. Beckman Catholic heads into the game winners of two straight after dropping the opening game of the season to Anamosa 42-28.

Wilton (1-3) at Cascade (2-2)

Last week: Wilton lost 43-8 to West Branch; Cascade lost 28-19 to Beckman Catholic.