Week 6 area game capsules

North Cedar (0-4) at Wapello (2-2)
Last week: North Cedar, 55-14 loss against Highland; Wapello, 49-7 win over Columbus
Outlook: Wapello will look to continue riding big-play skill position players on offense. Last week, the Indians rushed for 259 yards and threw for 167 in their lopsided win. North Cedar is still searching for its first win of the season, getting outscored 178 to 28.
Class A No. 3 Iowa City Regina (4-1) at Columbus (2-2)
Last week: Regina, 56-26 win over Lisbon; Columbus, 49-7 loss to Wapello
Outlook: Regina continues to run roughshod the past four weeks as the Regals have won four in a row after dropping the opener to Pleasant Valley. Regina poses an immense challenge for Columbus, which will try to get back on the right side of .500 after losing big to Wapello last week.
West Branch (3-2) at Durant (3-1)
Last week: West Branch, 50-14 win over Maquoketa Valley; Durant, 24-17 loss to Dyersville Beckman.
Outlook: West Branch has outscored opponents 93 to 22 over the last two games to recover from a two-game losing skid. Durant looks to get back in the win column after the Wildcats won their first three games of the season. Sophomore Nolan DeLong leads the Durant offense with 893 yards on 71 carries.
Dyersville Beckman (3-1) at Wilton (1-4)
Last week: Dyersville Beckman, 24-17 win over Durant; Wilton, 34-6 loss against Cascade
Outlook: Dyersville Beckman has won three straight after dropping the season opener to Anamosa. The Trailblazers' offense has been remarkably consistent, scoring between 24 and 37 points in every game this season. Wilton is on the opposite side, as the Beavers have dropped four in a row after a Week 1 win against Highland. Wilton's offense will look to improve its point output after going for eight and six the past two games.
Pekin (1-3) at Louisa-Muscatine (1-4)
Last week: Pekin, 49-0 loss to Sigourney-Keota; Louisa-Muscatine, 43-12 win over Van Buren County
Outlook: The Panthers have only scored three points since Week 1's 37-31 win over Central Lee. The Falcons have experienced similar offensive struggles, as L-M only put up eight points over Weeks 2 through 4. But Louisa-Muscatine got in the win column last week.
(Note: West Liberty's scheduled game against Anamosa has been canceled.)
