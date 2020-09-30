Week 6 area game capsules

North Cedar (0-4) at Wapello (2-2)

Last week: North Cedar, 55-14 loss against Highland; Wapello, 49-7 win over Columbus

Outlook: Wapello will look to continue riding big-play skill position players on offense. Last week, the Indians rushed for 259 yards and threw for 167 in their lopsided win. North Cedar is still searching for its first win of the season, getting outscored 178 to 28.

Class A No. 3 Iowa City Regina (4-1) at Columbus (2-2)

Last week: Regina, 56-26 win over Lisbon; Columbus, 49-7 loss to Wapello

Outlook: Regina continues to run roughshod the past four weeks as the Regals have won four in a row after dropping the opener to Pleasant Valley. Regina poses an immense challenge for Columbus, which will try to get back on the right side of .500 after losing big to Wapello last week.

West Branch (3-2) at Durant (3-1)

Last week: West Branch, 50-14 win over Maquoketa Valley; Durant, 24-17 loss to Dyersville Beckman.