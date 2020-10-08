Week 7 area game capsules

Durant (3-2) at Cascade (4-2)

Last week: Durant lost 28-21 to West Branch; Cascade won 42-8 against Northeast

Outlook: Durant is looking to end a two-game slide but draw a tough opponent in Cascade. The Wildcats' Nolan DeLong was held relatively in check last week against West Branch with 20 yards rushing, although he's up to 914 yards for the season. The Cougars have won the last two games by a combined score of 76-14.

Class A No. 10 Lisbon (4-2) at Wapello (3-2)

Last week: Lisbon won 52-6 against Highland; Wapello won 70-12 against North Cedar

Outlook: Both teams are coming off of lopsided wins a week ago. Lisbon snapped a two-game losing streak with a big win over Highland last week and appears in the Class A rankings. Wapello received a vote in that poll, meaning the Indians could jump into the rankings heading into the postseason if they are able to claim victory in this one.

Columbus (2-4) at North Cedar (0-5)

Last week: Columbus lost 47-22 to Regina; North Cedar lost 70-12 to Wapello