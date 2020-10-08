Week 7 area game capsules

Durant (3-2) at Cascade (4-2)
Last week: Durant lost 28-21 to West Branch; Cascade won 42-8 against Northeast
Outlook: Durant is looking to end a two-game slide but draw a tough opponent in Cascade. The Wildcats' Nolan DeLong was held relatively in check last week against West Branch with 20 yards rushing, although he's up to 914 yards for the season. The Cougars have won the last two games by a combined score of 76-14.
Class A No. 10 Lisbon (4-2) at Wapello (3-2)
Last week: Lisbon won 52-6 against Highland; Wapello won 70-12 against North Cedar
Outlook: Both teams are coming off of lopsided wins a week ago. Lisbon snapped a two-game losing streak with a big win over Highland last week and appears in the Class A rankings. Wapello received a vote in that poll, meaning the Indians could jump into the rankings heading into the postseason if they are able to claim victory in this one.
Columbus (2-4) at North Cedar (0-5)
Last week: Columbus lost 47-22 to Regina; North Cedar lost 70-12 to Wapello
Outlook: Will Schwab is up to 557 rushing yards on the season for Columbus. He has a chance to add to that total and give the Wildcats an opportunity to put another game in the win column against a winless North Cedar team. The Knights have been outscored 248-40 this year.
Mediapolis (4-2) at Louisa-Muscatine (1-5)
Last week: Mediapolis lost 31-14 to Sigourney-Keota; Louisa-Muscatine lost 38-12 to Pekin
Outlook: Louisa-Muscatine found the win column in Week 5 with a 43-12 victory over Van Buren Country, but Week 6 saw almost the inverse score, with L-M losing 38-12 to Pekin. The Bulldogs are also coming off a loss, the first since MePo lost to West Liberty 24-14 to open the season. Last week saw Sigourney-Keota get the best of Mediapolis, 31-14.
Wilton (1-5) at Northeast (1-5)
Last week: Wilton lost 42-30 to Dyersville Beckman; Northeast lost 42-8 to Cascade
Outlook: Wilton hasn’t found the win column since the season opener. However, the Beavers put up 30 points last week for the first time since its 36-30 win over Highland to start the season. Wilton will have a chance to record win number two against a Northeast team that has struggled offensively this season as the Rebels have accumulated 746 yards of total offense. And 20 of Northeast’s 35 points scored this season came in one game, a six-point victory over winless North Cedar.
