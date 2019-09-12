Columbus at Louisa-Muscatine
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Columbus 1-2, Louisa-Muscatine 1-1
Last week: Columbus beat GMG 20-12 after losing its previous 11 games. Louisa-Muscatine demolished Van Buren 54-0.
What to watch for: Both of these teams are coming off big wins. The Wildcats’ offense heavily revolves around running back Will Schwab, who had 135 yards on 31 carries. Schwab also reached the end zone once in last week’s win. Louisa-Muscatine relies on the athleticism of quarterback Chase Kruse, who ran for 184 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns while being 0-2 on passing attempts. The determining factor in this game could be which defense does a better job of limiting the other squad’s playmaker. The Falcons shutout the Wildcats last year, 42-0.
Durant at Tipton
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Durant 1-1, Tipton 1-1
Last week: Durant narrowly lost to North Cedar 24-22. Tipton fell to Vinton-Shellsburg, 36-22.
What to watch for: Not only did Durant suffer a stinging loss last week to North Cedar by a score of 24-22. But they suffered what could be a much more debilitating loss in seeing senior Drew DeLong leave with a wrist injury that is expected to keep him out for some time. Drew has 112 rushing yards on 27 carries this year, and the Wildcats will have to lean on his younger brother, freshman Nolan DeLong, who has 170 yards rushing, 96 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Tipton demolished that same North Cedar team 34-0 in Week 1 and beat Durant 28-14 last season.
Northeast at Wapello
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Northeast 0-2, Wapello 1-1
Last week: Northeast fell to Wilton Wilton 46-7. Wapello was downed by West Branch 24-7.
What to watch for: Wapello looks to be in a good position to move to 2-1, as Northeast has been outscored 87-14 on the season. But Wapello will still have to clean up some of the mistakes made in last week’s 24-7 loss to West Branch. Senior Ricky Pforts still had 91 yards last week, but given how dependent the Indians are on him offensively, they’ll need more - or more production elsewhere - in order to get their second win.
West Liberty at Anamosa
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: West Liberty 0-2, Anamosa 0-2
Last week: West Liberty lost to Solon 48-7. Anamosa was routed by Regina 56-25.
What to watch for: West Liberty is searching for answers on both sides of the ball after being outscored by a combined 76-13 margin through two games. But Anamosa has plenty of questions, too, after losing big to Regina last week. Don't be surprised if this game resembles last season’s one-point thriller, won by West Liberty 28-27. Will Esmoil has been the Comets’ top offensive weapon thus far with 217 rushing yards. Anamosa quarterbacks Nolan McLean and Graham Humpal have combined for 412 passing yards.
Mid-Prairie at Wilton
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Mid-Prairie 1-1, Wilton 1-1
Last week: Mid-Prairie shutout Pekin 43-0. Wilton won big 46-7 over Northeast.
What to watch for: These two teams, in particular, are tough to get a read on as they’ve both been on opposite sides of the win-loss spectrum in the early goings. Wilton was defeated by Durant 24-0 in the opener before a blowout win in Week 2. Mid-Prairie, similarly, lost to Grinnell 47-20 in Week 1 then got its first win in a big way over Pekin. Wilton may have found some measure of strength in numbers as it had seven different ball-carriers in their win as opposed to just two in their loss to the Wildcats. The Beavers also were much more efficient in the air in Week 2 when Mason Ormsby’s completed 72.7 percent of his passes compared to 47.4 in Week 1.
-- Ryan Timmerman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.