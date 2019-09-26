Wilton at Sigourney-Keota
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Wilton 1-3, Sigourney-Keota 4-0
Last week: Wilton fell at Benton 48-14. Sigourney-Keota beat Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 53-14.
What to watch for: Although last week featured a loss by multiple touchdowns to undefeated Benton, there were signs of life for Wilton. Beaver quarterback Mason Ormsby tossed two touchdowns and totaled 256 yards through the air last week. It was the first time the sophomore quarterback topped 125 passing yards this season. Buddy Darting (104 yards) and Colby Sawvell (78 yards) flashed as playmakers and were both on the receiving end of one touchdown apiece. However, Wilton’s defense has given up 44 points per contest the last two weeks and will have to find answers against a high-powered Sigourney-Keota offense that averages 54.5 points per game. JD Stout and Sam Sieren form one of the best rushing duos in Class 1A. Stout has 799 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 12.7 yards per carry while Sieren has 676 yards and eight touchdowns on 9.0 yards per carry. Sigourney-Keota leads Class 1A with 1,943 rushing yards this season, 200 more than the next closest team.
Wapello vs. Mediapolis
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Wapello 2-2, Mediapolis 3-1
Last week: Wapello fell to Durant 7-0. Mediapolis lost to Louisa-Muscatine, 22-21.
What to watch for: This game features the two most likely teams to eventually challenge Sigourney-Keota for the Class 1A District 5 title. The Indians were shutout last week for the first time since Week 1 of 2017. Mediapolis won last year’s matchup 34-7, but the Bulldogs graduated their quarterback along with their top running back and receiver. Mediapolis returns a host of defensive players, including Wyatt Wilkerson, who leads the team with 30.5 tackles and one sack. Mediapolis leans on its rushing attack on offense with Klay Foster (376 yards), Briar Johnson (299 yards) and Josh Darbyshire (245 yards) leading the way. The Indians will look to get back on track on the strength of their rushing attack led by Ricky Pforts, who has 444 yards and four touchdowns on the season. Wapello’s defense is allowing just 16.5 points per game this season led by Pforts’ 32.5 tackles. The Indians have two interceptions and four fumble recoveries in four games.
Columbus vs. Van Buren
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Columbus 1-4, Van Buren 0-4
Last week: Columbus lost to North Cedar, 33-8. Van Buren fell to Wayne 80-0
What to watch for: Columbus struggled to find any success on the ground last week but UK Bawi had his best passing day of the season. The sophomore threw for 170 yards and didn’t throw an interception. Van Buren surrendered 80 points to Wayne last week and hasn’t given up fewer than 28 points in a game this season. Bawi has 422 passing yards and two touchdowns this season and Will Schwab leads the way on the ground for the Wildcats with 304 rushing yards and two touchdowns. On offense, Van Buren’s lone points came in a 42-8 week one loss to Cardinal, a team that beat Columbus 38-0 in Week 0. The Warriors rank in the bottom five of total yards gained in Class 1A this season with 663.
-- Evan Riggs
