Wapello at Durant
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Wapello 2-1, Durant 1-2
Last week: Wapello beat Northeast 28-23 final. Tipton topped Durant, 21-13.
What to watch for: Ricky Pforts does just about everything for the Indians. Pforts has 335 yards on 54 carries this season while Nolan DeLong leads the Wildcats’ ground attack with 214 yards on 29 carries. Durant’s shown an ability – or at least a willingness – to spread it around a bit more than the Indians. Jake Willkomm also poses a threat to the Wapello defense on the outside. The Wildcat receiver can score from anywhere provided Durant can get him the ball. Willkomm has 10 catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns.
North Cedar at Columbus
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: North Cedar 2-1, Columbus 1-3
Last week: Columbus lost to Louisa-Muscatine 54-8, North Cedar took down Camanche 21-7.
What to watch for: Will Schwab is Columbus’ primary offensive threat. The junior is up to 297 yards this season on 73 carries. Mason Hodges has chipped in, too, with his 38 carries going for 101 yards on the season. But Columbus will face a North Cedar defense that should be playing with plenty of confidence after allowing just seven points last week to Camanche.
Wilton at Benton Community
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Wilton 1-2, Benton Community 3-0
Last week: Wilton lost to Mid-Prairie 40-6. Benton Community won against Center-Point Urbana 33-21.
What to watch for: Wilton has had one lopsided game after another this season as its 24-point loss to Durant in Week 1 was the Beavers' closest margin, win or loss. Wilton probably hopes that changes though, as it is looking at a road game against an undefeated Benton averaging 38 points per game. Maintaining ball control and keeping an electric Benton offense off the field for long of stretches could be Wilton's best chance at pulling off an upset. It also wouldn’t hurt if the Beavers managed a score from distance either, and Colby Sawvell has been their guy in that department. He’s had a 36-yard run and a 45-yard catch for a score.
Washington at West Liberty
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Washington 3-0, West Liberty 1-2
Last week: Washington defeated Iowa City Liberty 38-31, West Liberty won a nail-biter against Anamosa 22-21.
What to watch for: The West Liberty defense will be put to the test against an undefeated Washington team. The Demons average 42.3 points per game this season. West Liberty had its highest-scoring output with 22 points after scoring six and seven points in losses the first two weeks. If the Comets can maintain ball control by getting consistent production from Will Esmoil (who has 320 rushing yards) and Jahsiah Galvan (a 16.2 yards-per-catch average on five receptions) they may be able to keep the Washington offense off the field for long enough portions of the game to disrupt its rhythm.
Louisa-Muscatine at Mediapolis
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Louisa-Muscatine 2-1, Mediapolis 3-0
Last week: Louisa-Muscatine trounced Columbus 54-8. Mediapolis had its closest game of the season in a 27-21 win over Pekin.
What to watch for: The Falcons have put up 54 points two weeks in a row, but Mediapolis may be the best opponent they’ve played thus far this season. The Bulldogs have a high-powered offense of their own as they're averaging 51.6 points per game. The Falcons have continued to feature Chase Kruse offensively. Kruse has 214 yards passing and 380 on the ground. L-M’s next-best threat is Hayden Calvelage, who has 241 rushing yards. Mediapolis boasts three players with over 200 yards rushing in Klay Foster (322), Briar Johnson (248) and Josh Darbyshire (208).
-- Ryan Timmerman
