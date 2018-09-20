Durant at Belle Plaine
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Durant 2-2; Belle Plaine 3-1
Last week: Durant bounced back with a 19-6 win over Wapello. Belle Plaine beat Grand View Christian, 53-6.
What to watch for: The Durant defense allowed just 153 yards to Wapello and will be in for a challenge this week against Belle Plaine, which has outscored opponents by an average margin of 53.7-7.0 in its last three contests. Belle Plaine is led by a potent rushing attack that features four players with 140 yards or more led by Trevin Straight's 485 yards and nine touchdowns. Durant quarterback Bryce Lafrenz and wide receiver Mason Compton continue to lead a potent passing attack, and Tristain Hughes finally found his footing in the rushing game last week when he totaled 129 yards and a touchdown.
Wilton vs. Sigourney-Keota
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Wilton 3-1; Sigourney-Keota 3-1
Last week: Durant lost to No. 4 Benton, 26-13. Sigourney beat Edduville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 48-34.
What to watch for: These two teams have a history with one another, as Wilton rallied from 10 down to beat Sigourney 36-30 to clinch a playoff berth last season, and Sigourney beat Wilton 35-28 to end its season in 2016. Carson Crawford and JD Stout have 547 and 524 rushing yards, respectively, to lead Sigourney. Stout has added 11 rushing touchdowns for a team with 82 passing yards this season. Wilton, meanwhile, boasts a balanced attack led by Jerome Mays' 416 passing and 354 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns. The Beaver defense has been stout, allowing just 13.3 points per game.
West Liberty vs. Mount Vernon
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: West Liberty 1-3; Mount Vernon 1-3
Last week: West Liberty lost an overtime heartbreaker to Washington, 34-27. Mount Vernon beat Maquoketa 42-7.
What to watch for: The Comet offense has found its groove as of late, as it has scored an average of 27.5 points per game after averaging just 3.0 points per game the opening two weeks. Seth Feldman has accounted for all eight West Liberty touchdowns by throwing six and rushing for two. He has 433 passing yards and leads the team with 157 yards rushing. Mount Vernon, meanwhile, would be 2-2 if it didn't forfeit a Week 3 victory over West Delaware. Brady Ketchum has thrown for 741 yards for Mount Vernon, but has proven to be turnover prone with 13 interceptions in just four games.
Wapello at Mediapolis
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Wapello 2-2; Mediapolis 4-0
Last week: Wapello fell to Durant, 19-6. Mediapolis beat Louisa-Muscatine, 39-21.
What to watch for: Wapello's offense struggled to just 153 total yards last week and it will look to bounce back against Mediapolis, the No. 6 ranked team in Class 1A. Ricky Pforts leads Wapello's offense with 528 rushing yards and five touchdowns, but was held to just 17 yards a week ago. First-year starter Noah Holland has thrown for 411 yards and five touchdowns. Mediapolis, which has won by an average of 30.3 points per game, has rushed for the ninth most yards in Class 1A with 991.
Louisa-Muscatine vs. West Burlington Notre Dame
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Louisa-Muscatine 2-2; West Burlington Notre Dame 1-3
Last week: Louisa-Muscatine fell to Mediapolis, 39-21. Notre Dame beat Central Lee, 36-31.
What to watch for: The Falcons continue to play through Chase Kruse, who rushed for 131 yards a week ago. They've had better results when Kruse finds a rhythm passing, as he's thrown for 250 yards in two wins and 66 yards in two losses. Maxwell McCulley, Karson Kantrell and Cody Calvelage have all rushed for over 200 yards and the Falcons lead Class 2A with 1,192 rushing yards. The high-powered L-M offense that's scored 28 or more points in each game will face a Notre Dame defense that has allowed 30 or more points three times.
Columbus Community at Van Buren
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Columbus Community 0-4; Van Buren 0-4
Last week: Columbus lost to North Cedar, 53-24. Van Buren fell 35-12 to Wayne.
What to watch for: Both teams will look to get into the win column for the first time this season in Week 5 after each losing their first four contests by 23 points or more. After being shutout in back-to-back weeks, Columbus bounced back to score 24 points last week. Columbus gave up over 500 rushing yards last week and will have to improve that if it hopes to get its first win of the season.
-- Compiled by Evan Riggs