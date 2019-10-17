Durant at BGM
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Durant 4-3, 2-1; BGM 6-1, 2-1
Last week: Durant blitzed Highland 34-13. BGM beat Pekin 27-14.
What to watch for: Currently sitting at No. 17 in the most recent Iowa High School Athletic Association RPI Rankings, the Wildcats can take a big step toward a playoff berth with a win. A loss, however, and Durant would need a massive amount of help in Week 9 to sneak into the 16-team field. It won’t be an easy task against BGM, the No. 6 team in the Class A RPI. Durant rode another big performance from running back Nolan Delong last week as the freshman had 30 carries for 245 yards and two touchdowns. BGM is led by outstanding running back Noah Beck, who has 1,350 yards on 8.7 yards per carry, and his 20 rushing touchdowns are the second most in Class A.
West Liberty vs. Camanche
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: West Liberty 4-3, 2-1; Camanche
Last week: West Liberty beat Louisa-Muscatine 27-14. Camanche ran over Mount Vernon 45-10
What to watch for: Camanche sits at No. 18 in the RPI and will be a big test for No. 16 West Liberty in a matchup with big playoff implications. West Liberty will continue to lean on Will Esmoil, as the senior has 649 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. West Liberty’s defense has improved in the recent weeks, too, allowing just 13.5 points per game in its last two games. Camanche has been just as impressive on that side of the ball, allowing 11 points per game in the last two weeks. The offense comes mostly through the air for Camanche, as quarterbacks Jordan Lawrence (580 yards) and Caleb Delzell (461 yards) have both put up big passing numbers this year but have also combined to throw 13 interceptions.
Wilton at Columbus
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Wilton 1-6, 0-3; Columbus 1-7, 0-3
Last week: Wilton fell to Mediapolis 60-6. Columbus lost to Sigourney-Keota 59-6.
What to watch for: For two teams ranked 49th and 52nd, respectively, in the RPI, Wilton and Columbus are hunting for win number two. The Beavers are led by their young dual-threat quarterback, sophomore Mason Ormsby. He’s passed for 872 yards, rushed for 282 and accounted for eight of the team’s 10 offensive touchdowns. Colby Sawvell is his top weapon at 504 receiving yards. Will Schwab leads the way for Columbus with 363 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Wapello vs. Sigourney-Keota
Time: 7 p.m.
Last week: Wapello smoked Van Buren 57-14. Sigourney-Keota ran over Columbus 59-6.
Records: Wapello 4-3, 2-1; Sigourney-Keota 7-0, 3-0
What to watch for: Wapello, ranked No. 24 in Class 1A RPI, looks to continue its postseason push against Sigourney-Keota, currently No. 14 in the RPI. Wapello’s Ricky Pforts is coming off back-to-back games of 150 or more rushing yards, including 161 yards and four touchdowns last week. The Indians haven’t allowed more than 24 points all season, and Evan Ross (one interception) and Griffin Mears (one fumble recovery) each caused turnovers last week. However, Wapello’s defense has a tall task in Sigourney-Keota, which averages 53.8 points per game. The Cobras’ potent rushing attack leads Class 1A with 3,012 rushing yards while also averaging 10 yards per carry. JD Stout (1,214 yards) and Sam Sieren (945) have combined for 30 rushing touchdowns.
Louisa-Muscatine vs. Tipton
Time: 7 p.m.
Last week: Louisa-Muscatine fell to West Liberty 27-14. Tipton cruised past West Burlington 48-6
Records: Louisa-Muscatine 4-3, 1-2; Tipton 5-2, 3-0
What to watch for: On a two-game skid, a playoff berth seems unlikely for the Falcons, but there is still plenty to play for. Louisa-Muscatine has a chance to clinch a winning record in the regular season for the first time since 2013. However, L-M is matched up against Tipton, currently the top team in the Class 2A, District 5 standings. Both teams rank in the bottom 6 in 2A in passing attempts this season, having combined for just 129. L-M’s rushing attack is led by senior quarterback Chase Kruse, who has 925 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Sophomore Hayden Calvelage (493 yards, nine touchdowns) has continued to improve throughout the season. Tipton has four backs with over 300 yards, led by Austin Lenz (651 yards) and Frank Biermann (505 yards). The Tigers have won three district games by an average of 28 points per game.
— Compiled by Evan Riggs
