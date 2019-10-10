Louisa-Muscatine at West Liberty
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: West Liberty 3-3, 1-1; Louisa-Muscatine 4-2, 1-1
Last week: West Liberty blasted West Burlington 40-13. Louisa-Muscatine fell to Camanche 28-12.
What to watch for: With Louisa-Muscatine sitting at 20th and West Liberty 21st in the first Iowa High School Athletic Association RPI rankings, this matchup is crucial for both teams’ playoff hopes. Both rely heavily on their rushing attacks, and Will Esmoil is the guy the Comets lean on. The senior has 536 rushing yards and seven touchdowns this season. He also leads the team in tackles for the second with 47 from his linebacker spot. The Falcons are led by Chase Kruse's 786 rushing yards and six touchdowns, and they're in the bottom 10 of Class 2A in passing yards. West Liberty has won the last three games in the series, with Louisa-Muscatine’s last win coming in 2014.
Highland at Durant
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Durant 3-3, 1-1; Highland 4-2, 1-1
Last week: Durant beat Cardinal 33-21. Highland edged Pekin 25-24.
What to watch for: After three straight pedestrian offensive games, Durant’s offense finally exploded for a season-high 33 points last week. The defending district champions were led by freshman Nolan DeLong as he totaled 145 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries. Quarterback Keegan Head accounted for 189 total yards and three touchdowns. Durant may need a similar output this week against Highland, which is averaging 37.8 points per game in four wins compared to 9.5 points per game in two losses. Highland quarterback Connor Grinstead has thrown for over 700 yards, and the team has three running backs with over 300 rushing yards.
Mediapolis at Wilton
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Wilton 1-5, 0-2; Mediapolis 5-1, 2-0
Last week: Wilton fell to Wapello 21-14. Mediapolis blew past Columbus 69-6.
What to watch for: Wilton may have had its best result of the season given the competition in a seven-point loss to a Wapello team competing for a playoff berth. Mason Ormsby didn’t find much success through the air, but the sophomore did rush for 119 yards and two touchdowns for the Beavers. The Wilton defense struggled to contain Wapello’s Ricky Pforts, and will have another tall task in Mediapolis’ rushing attack. The Bulldogs have five players that average more than seven yards per carry, and three with more than 275 rushing yards. Klay Foster leads the way with 597 yards and eight touchdowns.
Columbus at Sigourney-Keota
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Columbus 1-6, 0-2; Sigourney-Keota 6-0, 2-0
Last week: Columbus was overpowered by Mediapolis 69-6. Sigourney-Keota blitzed Van Buren 60-0.
What to watch for: Without starting quarterback Bawi UK, Columbus managed just six points and 104 yards and six points last week. The Wildcats surrendered 305 rushing yards in the loss and it won’t get any easier tonight. Sigourney-Keota, which has 2,735 rushing yards, the most in Class 1A by nearly 500 yards, boasts one of the top running backs in the state as JD Stout is second in rushing yards at 1,147 with 16 touchdowns on a staggering 13.3 yards per carry. The Cobras haven’t had a game decided by fewer than 20 points yet this season. The Wildcats, meanwhile, have topped 12 points just one time this season.
Wapello at Van Buren
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Wapello 3-3, 1-1; Van Buren 1-5, 1-1
Last week: Wapello got past Wilton 21-14. Van Buren fell to Sigourney-Keota 60-0.
What to watch for: Ricky Pforts continues to be a workhorse for the Indians as he totaled 225 rushing yards and three touchdowns last week. The senior is up to 784 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the season. The Wapello defense hasn’t allowed more than 14 points since Week 3, and the Indians have forced 11 turnovers so far this season. That unit has a good chance for another successful week, as Van Buren has only scored 26 points all season and been shut out in four of six games.
-- Compiled by Evan Riggs
