West Liberty at Tipton
Time: 7 p.m.
Last week: West Liberty edged Camanche 21-19. Tipton beat Louisa-Muscatine 28-14.
Records: West Liberty 5-3, 3-1; Tipton 6-2, 4-0
What to watch for: Friday’s winner clinches the Class 2A District 5 title and an automatic playoff berth. With West Liberty at No. 11 and Tipton No. 7 in the Class 2A Week 8 Iowa High School Athletic Association RPI, the loser will join a cluster of teams hoping to earn an at-large bid. Will Esmoil rushed for 166 yards in a narrow win last week and has 815 rushing yards on the season. West Liberty’s defense has held opponents under 19 points for three straight games. Esmoil, Gavin Chown, Kobe Simon and Ramon Martinez anchor a rush defense that coach Jason Iske has called the strength of the defense. That will be put to the test against Tipton. Austin Lenz leads the Tigers with 705 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, and they rank second in Class 2A with 2,191 rushing yards.
Durant vs. Pekin
Time: 7 p.m.
Last week: Durant came up short 21-14 against BGM. Pekin lost to Belle Plaine 32-20
Records: Durant 4-4, 2-2; Peking 2-6, 1-3
What to watch for: The Wildcats will look to end their season on a high note and clinch a winning record for the second year in a row. Durant couldn’t muster enough offense for a win last week, but will face a Pekin team that’s allowed 25.3 points per game this year. Freshman Nolan DeLong (881 yards) is tied with quarterback Keagan Head for the most rushing touchdowns on the team with six. Pekin’s offense relies mostly on its rushing attack, and Dayne Eckley leads the team with 1,081 yards and nine touchdowns.
Wilton at Van Buren
Time: 7 p.m.
Last week: Wilton blitzed Columbus 44-0. Van Buren fell to Mediapolis 48-6.
Records: Wilton 2-6, 1-3; Van Buren 1-7, 1-3
What to watch for: A win would solidify Wilton’s place in the middle of the Class 1A District 5 standings. Three different Wilton players topped 50 rushing yards last week, but it was emerging sophomore quarterback Mason Ormsby who stole the show. The Beaver signal caller had 244 total yards and four total touchdowns in the game. Wilton’s defense has been hit or miss this season, but has allowed just seven points in its two wins. Van Buren hasn’t reached 20 points in a game yet this season.
Wapello vs. Columbus
Time: 7 p.m.
Last week: Wapello fell to Sigourney-Keota 42-6. Columbus lost to Wilton 44-0.
Records: Wapello 4-4, 2-2; Columbus 1-8, 0-4
What to watch for: For the Indians, they have a chance to finish above .500 for the fourth consecutive season. Ricky Pforts, has 1,045 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns and leads Wapello with 58 tackles. The senior is flanked by playmakers on defense who have helped force 13 turnovers, led by Griffin Mears’ two fumble recoveries. Columbus has been held below 10 points in its last six games, all pf which were losses. Will Schwab was a bright spot last week with 71 rushing yards.
Louisa-Muscatine at Mount Vernon
Time: 7 p.m.
Last week: Louisa-Muscatine lost to Tipton 28-14. Mount Vernon blasted West Burlington 65-0
Records: Louisa-Muscatine 4-4, 1-3; Mount Vernon 3-5, 2-2
What to watch for: Louisa-Muscatine saw its postseason hopes vanish with a three-game skid, but the Falcons can finish above .500 for the first time this decade. It will also be the final game for 15 L-M seniors. Chase Kruse has been the most productive of the bunch, with 1,065 rushing yards, 516 passing yards and 15 total touchdowns. The Falcons have held up well defensively, as they have yet to allow more than 28 points in a game this season. Mount Vernon is led by 1,287 passing yards from Brady Ketchum and 610 receiving yards and six touchdowns from Noah Erickson.
— Compiled by Evan Riggs
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.