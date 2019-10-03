Wapello at Wilton
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Wapello 2-3 (0-1); Wilton 1-4 (0-1)
Last week: Wapello narrowly fell to Mediapolis, 14-10. Wilton lost to Sigourney-Keota, 40-6.
What to watch for: Big deficits have forced Wilton to lean on the passing game this season. As a result, quarterback Mason Ormsby is up to 708 yards through the air. They Beavers have also got solid production from wide receiver Caleb Sawvell, who has accounted for 408 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Wapello has a proven run game with Ricky Pforts leading the way. Pforts has 559 yards on the ground with five touchdowns. Each side has struggled to score in several games, which perhaps makes this a relatively even matchup that will be telling as to where each team is at to this point.
Durant at Cardinal
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Durant 2-3 (0-1); Cardinal 4-1 (0-1)
Last week: Durant lost to Belle Plaine 32-14. Cardinal was shutout by Pekin, 30-0.
What to watch for: Both sides were on the wrong end of lodsided margins in Week 5. Cardinal managed just 150 yards of total offense in last week's loss. But the Comets have put up big offensive numbers in games prior. Offensively, Durant will again rely heavily on Nolan DeLong out of the backfield and Keagan Head at quarterback. Though they too were limited last week. DeLong was held to 57 yards and Head 38 on the ground, though Head had 165 yards passing. DeLong has been efficient on the ground, as the freshman has rushed for 454 yards and two touchdowns on 7.2 yards per carry.
Columbus at Mediapolis
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Columbus 1-5 (0-1) Mediapolis 4-1, (1-0)
Last week: Columbus was beaten by Van Buren 18-23 on Monday. Mediapolis narrowly escaped Wapello, 14-10.
What to watch for: Not only will Columbus face an uphill battle against a tough Mediapolis team, it will have to do so on a short week as weather pushed its Week 4 contest to Monday. Columbus' defense played well earlier in the week though, the 18 points allowed was the lowest point total against the Wildcats outside of their win against GMG in Week 2, when Columbus scored a 20-12 victory. Mediapolis, which boasts three players with more than 250 yards rushing, will look to stay perfect in district games.
West Liberty at West Burlington-Notre Dame
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: West Liberty 2-3 (0-1); West Burlington-Notre Dame 1-4 (0-1)
Last week: West Liberty fell to Mount Vernon 31-14. West Burlington-Notre Dame was defeated by Louisa-Muscatine 28-7.
What to watch for: West Liberty has a chance to get back on the winning track against the one-win Falcons. The Comets boast a relatively balanced attack as quarterback Talen Dengler has thrown for 472 yards while running back Will Esmoil has rushed for 457. Esmoil or other Comets could be in for their best game offensively against a defense that has allowed 21 points or more in every game thus far this season. West Burlington boasts a strong rushing attack led by Anthony Hoffman's 342 yards.
Camanche at Louisa-Muscatine
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Camanche 3-2 (0-1); Louisa-Muscatine 4-1 (1-0)
Last week: Camanche was beat by Tipton, 48-23. Louisa-Muscatine dominated West Burlington-Notre Dame 28-7.
What to watch for: The Falcons are looking for their fifth consecutive win. Camanche has had a bit of a roller coaster season as it's scored 41, 40 and 19 in their three wins, respectively, but only 13 and seven in two losses. L-M will look to shut down the Indians early while establishing quarterback Chase Kruse in both the passing and running game. He will have help from junior Hayden Calvelage, who has 368 yards and a team-high seven rushing touchdowns.
-- Compiled by Ryan Timmerman
