After all the state qualifying meets were finished and official times submitted, a number of athletes from areas school received either an automatic bid for the state track and field meet or were added based on their times.
For Muscatine, senior Aaron Webb and sophomore Tim Nimely were late additions to the 100-meter dash event at the state meet, which starts on Friday.
Webb was already going as a member of the team's sprint medley relay, which won an automatic qualifier. The other three members of the relay - senior Owen Hazelwood junior Zack Hardy and sophomore Noah Yahn - also will go to state in the 4x400 with teammate Trei Tovar, a senior.
The Muskies' 4x200 (Webb, Hazelwood, Tovar and Hardy) also got the nod to run at state. For the girls, Rylee Blake will be competing in the 3,000.
Louisa-Muscatine will send junior Brock Jeamby in the 200-meter dash, junior Chase Kruse in the 400 hurdles and a 4x100 team consisting of Kruse, junior Kaden Schneider, senior Karson Cantrell and Jeamby. The Falcons will also send a 4x400 relay of sophomore Kylee Sanders (who will also compete in the long jump), feshman McKenna Hohenadel, sophomore Reagan Downing and junior Hailey Sanders. All four will also run in the distance medley.
Durant junior Jake Willkomm will compete in the long jump, along with teammate Mason Compton (senior). Willkomm is also a part of Durant's 4x100 with senior Jeremy Carnes, senior Jack Voss and sophomore Bryce Pracht. Sophomore Abby Ryan will go in the 400.
West Liberty's representatives will include senior Coy Ruess in the 800 and as part of the distance medley relay with junior Austin McMichael, senior Seth Feldman and junior Talen Dengler. Feldman and Dengler will also team with junior Will Esmoil and freshman Jahsiah Galvan in the 4x200. The Comets also send a shuttle hurdle relay team of McMichael, Esmoil, Feldman and sophomore Sam Gingerirch. Junior Jimena Fierro will represent the girls in the 1,500 and 3,000. Freshman Macy Daufeldt will also go in the long jump.
Junior Zach Hein is heading to state for Wilton in the 3,200-meter run. For the girls, senior Kortney Drake and freshman Kelsey Drake will compete in the 400 and long jump. And senior Lindsey Ford qualified in the 100 hurdles.
For Wapello, junior Ricky Pforts will go in the 100, senior Caden Thomas in the 400, freshman Austin Burroughs in the 1,600, along with seniors T.J. Dirth (in the discus) and Spencer Duafeldt (shot put). The Indians will also send a girls 4x200-meter relay of freshman Sarah Shafer, sophomore Gracie Gustison, junior Holly Massner and freshman Lindsey Massner.
