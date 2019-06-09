Softball
West Liberty notches three wins at Anamosa tournament: The Comets outscored opponents 22-7 over three games on their way to a successful weekend. West Liberty beat Beckman Catholic 10-1, Maquoketa 5-1 and host Anamosa 7-5.
The Comets rode a strong pitching performance from sophomore Janey Gingerich and eighth-grader Brooklyn Buysse in the Beckman game while getting offense production from several players.
Freshman Sailor Hall started the Maquoketa game and was eventually replaced by Gingerich, allowing just one run in the fourth. Hall added a home run at the plate.
Senior Isabelle True threw the Anamosa game for West Liberty. True also went deep at the plate as part of her three-RBI offensive effort in the win.
Louisa-Muscatine outscores opponents 17-0 in two Saturday wins: After suffering their first loss of the season Friday night at the hands of North Scott, the Falcons bounced back with an 8-0 victory over North Linn, followed by a 9-0 win over Ames Saturday at the North Scott tournament.
Junior Hailey Sanders pitched six in the North Linn game, allowing just one hit and a walk to go with 12 strikeouts. She also went 2-4 at the plate with a double. Freshman McKenna Hohenadel and senior Mallory Hohenadel combined for five RBIs for the Falcons.
Sophomore Kylee Sanders took the mound for the first five frames against Ames and recorded seven strikeouts before being replaced by Hailey for the final three outs. Senior Maddie Mashek led L-M at the plate by going 2-3, driving in two and scoring once.
Durant finishes 2-2 at North Scott tournament: After losing their first two games to Louisa-Muscatine and Bettendorf, the Wildcats recovered to take the last two games with wins over Ames and hosts North Scott.
Durant grabbed a huge early lead over Ames by scoring ten runs in the game's opening inning. They then tacked on one run in each of the next two innings en route to a 12-0 win.
Though the result was the same in terms of a win, their second game was much tighter. The Wildcats allowed the Lancers to score in the first while the Wildcats remained scoreless for much of the game. But Durant evened the score at 1-1 with a run in the bottom of the seventh, then won it when the game-winning score crossed home in the bottom of the eighth.
Wilton goes 2-1 in Fairfield tournament: The Beavers went 1-1 over their final two games in the Fairfield tournament on Saturday after winning their opener on Friday over Winfield-Mount Union, 2-0. On Saturday, Wilton lost to Clear Creek-Amana 6-4 and beat New London 14-0.
The Beavers held a 3-1 over Clear Creek-Amana going into the fifth, but surrendered five in the top. They were only able to get one run back. Offensively, sophomore Chloe Wells and freshman Peyton Souhrada both hit home runs.
In their win over New London, sophomore Mila Johnson went six shutout innings while recording five strikeouts against four hits and one walk. Souhrada and Wells again homered for the Beavers, driving in five combined runs. Freshman Mallory Lange and senior Kortney Drake also had multiple RBIs in the win.
