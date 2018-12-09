Austin Beaver and Coy Ruess each won titles to lead West Liberty wrestling to a fourth-place team finish at a stacked Mount Vernon Invitational on Saturday.
Other area teams in the field included Muscatine, Louisa-Muscatine and Wapello. The Muskies placed sixth with 103.5 points, 49 back of the Comets’ 152.5. The Falcons placed seventh 86 points and the Indians tied for 13th with 39 points.
Ruess, who is 15-2 on the season, won all four of his matches at 152 pounds, including a win over Washington’s David Hora in the first-place match by injury default.
Beaver, meanwhile, won all four of his matches and was dominant in the championship at 160 pounds over Mount Vernon’s Nick Casey in an 8-0 major decision. The senior is 15-1 on the season.
West Liberty had five other wrestlers place at the tournament. Alex Beaver (106), Talen Dengler (138) and Kobe Simon (220) all placed second while Brian Collins (132) placed sixth and Spencer Daufeldt (285) placed fifth.
For Muscatine, the Muskies were led by sophomore Tim Nimely’s second-place finish at 170 pounds. Nimely, who is 7-5 on the season, won three matches, two by decision and one by major decision, to advance to the championship. He was pinned by Mount Vernon’s Paul Ryan, who is 12-0 on the season, in two minutes, 58 seconds.
The Muskies had five additional wrestlers make it on to the podium. Seniors Brennan Broders (182) and Dalton Sell (195) placed third while fellow senior Shane Mathias (220) placed fourth. Freshman Jett Fridley placed fourth at 106 pounds while fellow freshman Mason Crabtree placed sixth at 126.
The Falcons had four wrestlers place with Cody Calvelage and Gabe Hayes leading the way with runner-up finishes. Calvelage, wrestling at 126, won his first three matches before losing to Lisbon’s Cael Happel, who is undefeated, by a 9-1 technical fall. Hayes, meanwhile, was pinned in 1:40.
Finally, the Indians had two fourth-place finishers in Daniel Meeker (132) and Chase Wittle (106). Meeker, who is 10-3 on the season, went 2-2 at the tournament. Witte moved to 9-4 on the season but fell by a narrow margin of 7-5 in the third-place match.
Wilton goes 0-3 at Grinnell: The Wilton wrestling team lost all three of its duals at the Grinnell Invitational on Saturday with losses to ADM (48-36), East Marshall/GMC (54-20) and Grinnell (48-36).
Senior Cory Anderson led the Beavers with a 3-0 record on Saturday. He won two matches by pin and one on an 18-3 technical fall. Sophomore Kael Brisker won two of his matches by pin but lost the third in an 8-4 decision to East Marshall/GMC’s Dominik Ridout.
Gast leads Durant wrestlers: The Durant wrestling team placed eighth out of eight teams at the North Cedar Invitational on Saturday.
The Wildcats did have some bright spots, however, starting with Ethan Gast, who placed second in 113 pounds. Gast, who is 9-3 this season, pinned his first opponent in just over one minute but fell in the following match in a major decision.
Durant had five additional wrestlers make it on the podium led by Cameron Ruggiero’s fourth-place finish at 160. Nathan Moomey (126), Dylan Grage (170) and Dakota Adams (195) all placed fifth while Tysen McKinley placed sixth at 145.
