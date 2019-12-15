Wrestling
Mount Vernon meet featured four area teams: Louisa-Muscatine, Muscatine, Wapello and West Liberty were all on hand for the Mount Vernon Invitational on Saturday.
As a team, West Liberty was the top-scoring area team with 132 points, which was good for fourth place overall. Wapello placed sixth with 93 points, Muscatine seventh (87 points) and Louisa-Muscatine 10th (59) out of the 15-team field.
West Liberty's Will Esmoil took home the 152-pound title, beating Marshall Hauck of Lisbon in the championship match. Teammate Kobe Simon won the 220-pound weight division with a 7-3 decision over Keean Kamerling of Mount Vernon. The Comets' Alex Beaver was pinned by Lisbon's Cade Siebrecht in the 113 championship bout but finished in second place.
Lisbon ran away with the team title with whopping 336.5 points, followed by Davenport Assumption at 171 and Dyersville Beckman with 142 points to round out the top three.
Daniel Meeker of Wapello finished atop the 145 weight class. Meeker beat Lisbon's Gage McCoy by a 6-2 decision in the final. The Indians' Mitchell Moore also made it to the championship match at his weight class (132) but was pinned by Lisbon's Robert Avila Jr. in 1:12.
Tim Nimely was Muscatine's top finisher, he took second at 170, going 8-2 over the course of the meet. Cedric Castillo (at 160 pounds), Mason Crabtree (132) and Carson Harder (145) all took fourth for the Muskies. Castillo went 8-3 in his matches while Crabtree and Harder went 7-5 and 7-4, respectively.
Louisa-Muscatine's top finisher was Gabe Hayes, who took second at the 285-pound weight group.
Durant finishes sixth at North Cedar: The Durant Wildcats scored 89.5 team points, finishing behind New London (first place, 203 points), Belle Plaine (170), North Linn (156), Riverside (101) and host North Cedar (94).
Durant had a wrestler place in 10 of the 14 weight classes.
Ethan Gast finished in second place for Durant after being pinned by New London's Marcel Lopez as the second period expired in the championship match at the 120-pound weight class.
Likewise, the Wildcats' Dylan Grage made it to the championship match at 182 but came up just short of capturing the top spot. Grage lost to eventual winner Chase Wickwire of Belle Plaine in the second round of the meet by a 7-2 decision.
