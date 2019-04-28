Boys track
Comets' hurdle relay finishes 10th: The West Liberty 110-meter shuttle hurdle relay team took 10th place at Drake on Saturday. Members of the team were junior Will Esmoil, sophomore Sam Gingerich, senior Seth Feldman and junior Austin McMichael.
The team finished the race with a time of 1:01.40 in their preliminary heat. The top four teams advanced, meaning the cutoff of the finals was 59.95 or better. Cedar Rapids Kennedy won the event, registering a 58.20 in the finals.
Boys soccer
Columbus defeats Wapello: Columbus got two goals from senior Candy Nunez and one each from freshman Gabe Alcala and sophomore Luis Guerrero.
The win gives the Wildcats a 3-5 record on the season and drops Wapello to 2-8. Columbus had lost two straight coming into this game while Wapello will look to end their three-game losing streak against Central Lee on the road Tuesday. The next game for Columbus will be Monday at home against Washington.
Girls soccer
Muskies finish tournament 1-2: After needing penalty kicks to win their first game of the Burlington tournament against Springfield (Ill.), Muscatine only found the goal once more in two games after the wild victory.
The Muskies fell to 1-0 and 2-1 in their final two games of the tournament. Muscatine gets back to MAC play today with a road game against conference-leading Davenport Assumption.
Wapello falls to Columbus: The Indians gave up four goals at home and ultimately fell to Columbus by a final score of 4-1.
Wapello's lone goal came from sophomor Megan Kroeger. Columbus' goal scorers included two from senior Vanessa Mena and one from freshman Jucixsa Valdez and sophomore Odalyz Valdez. The Indians improve to 3-2 on the year while is still searching for their first win at 0-4.
