VOLLEYBALL
Comets win Mid-Prairie Tournament: The West Liberty volleyball team didn’t drop a set on its way to winning the Mid-Prairie Tournament on Saturday.
West Liberty dispatched Mid-Prairie (25-12, 25-17) and Washington (25-11, 25-13) in straight sets to set up a showdown with River Valley Conference foe Iowa City Regina. The Comets got the better of that matchup, as they beat the Regals 25-10, 25-17.
Sophomore Macy Daufeldt totaled a team-high 31 kills Saturday and Morgan Peterson had 65 assists.
The Class 3A No. 3 Comets have now won six matches in a row, all of which have come in straight sets.
Girls swimming
Muskies second in Burlington: Abby Lear and Jillian Hillbrant each won one event to lead Muscatine to a second place finish at the Burlington Invitational Saturday.
In just her second meet of the season due to injury, Hillbrant won the breaststroke in 1:06.50. She also placed third in the 50 freestyle.
"She'd been out with back issues for the first several weeks," Muscatine coach Judd Anderson said. "Having Jillian back in the lineup was good for us."
Lear won the 200 individual medley in 2:21.96 and swam on the second-place the 400 relay team with Ellie Storr, Hope Reichert and Eve Millage.
Bettendorf won the meet and Burlington placed third.
Boys Golf
MAC postponed: Saturday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference boys golf was canceled due to wet course conditions. Muscatine and the rest of the MAC teams were slated to play 18 holes after day one was canceled due to rain last Friday. No makeup date has been announced at this time.
