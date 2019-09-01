Muscatine cross country coach Chris Foxen knew his team would be up against a loaded field at Saturday's Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational.
The 11th year head coach was pleased with the results of the boys cross country team to open the season.
Logan Kirchner led the way for the Muskies with a 39th place finish, and Sam Gordon wasn't far behind, as he placed 44th. As a team, Muscatine placed 11th in the 22-team field with 336 points.
"Logan and Sam competed really well," Foxen said. "They were strong the whole race and engaged in the competition."
Cedar Rapids Prairie won the invitational with 58 points, Cedar Falls placed second with 69, and Iowa City West third with 140.
Kirchner finished in 17:54, and Gordon clocked a 17:57. Eli Roeth (18:47), Aidan Daufeldt (18:54) and Dawson Sweat (18:58) rounded out the Muskies' lineup.
"The Black division was loaded with teams that will appear at the state level," Foxen said. "To be a part of this meet is wonderful and intense."
Girls place 17th: Muscatine girls cross country coach Tim Armstrong knows there will be a learning curve this season with just two seniors on the roster.
Still, Armstrong was pleased with Saturday's result, a 17th-place finish at the Cedar Rapids Invitational with 413 points.
"I thought we ran well in the first meet," Armstrong said. "It was a good day with good conditions to give us an idea of what we have to improve on in the next few weeks."
One of those seniors, Rylee Blake, led the way for the young Muskies, as she placed 35th in 21:54.
"I thought she had a good race," Armstrong said of Blake. "I think she expected to be a little bit better. But again for the first meet, I thought we ran well, and she did a good job."
Molly Guerra placed 77th in 23:27 and Carlie Blazek 97th in 24:00 for the Muskies.
Waukee won the invitational with 69 points. Mid-Prairie was second with 91 points and Linn-Mar third with 93.
Comet volleyball wins tournament: The West Liberty volleyball team started the season on the right foot Saturday, as it went 5-0 to win the Grinnell Tournament.
The Comets won four of their matches in straight sets, with 21-13 being the closest margin. Then, West Liberty outlasted Dallas Center Grimes 20-22, 21-19, 17-15 in the championship.
West Liberty (5-0) was led by its attackers, Macy Daufeldt and Martha Pace, in the final match. Daufeldt racked up 15 kills in the three-set nail-biter, and Martha Pace added 10. Setter Morgan Peterson had 30 assists and Daufeldt, in addition to her offense, totaled 14 digs.
