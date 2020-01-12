Beaham finishes fourth on scholarship tour: Louisa-Muscatine's Dustin Beaham took fourth place at the Quad City High School Bowling Scholarship Tournament stop at Plaza Bowl in Clinton on Sunday.

Beaham finished third in the qualifying round by bowling a 1369, but lost to eventual winner Maurice Wynn in the step ladder tournament. The L-M senior won $85 in scholarship money.

Muscatine junior Noah Miller finished 10th and won $40 toward his future education.

Weather forces postponements: Snow and ice led to a slew of weekend events to be canceled for area schools.

Columbus, Louisa-Muscatine, Muscatine and West Liberty's wrestling teams were all supposed to be in action.

Durant's boys and girls basketball teams were scheduled to play at Cascade.

All of those events, however, were postponed. No makeup dates have been announced at this time.

