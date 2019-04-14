Boys track
Muscatine places fifth at Hollingsworth Relays: The boys track and field team competed at Iowa City West on Saturday. The home team won the event with 175 points. Pleasant Valley (170), Solon (72) and Monticello (64) finished ahead of the Muskies' 54 team points.
Muscatine's relay teams continue to show promise. They 800 relay team of Aaron Webb, Owen Hazelwood, Zack Hardy and Noah Yahn took first with a time of 1:32.94. The 1,600 relay team also won their event behind Yahn, Hazelwood, Hardy and Trei Tovar. That team won in a time of 3:29.61.
