Boys soccer
Muscatine drops two games: The Muscatine boys soccer team knew its second and third games of the season at the Iowa City West Classic would be a step up in competition.
Indeed, Saturday will be used as a valuable learning experience for the Muskies. Muscatine lost both games, one to Iowa City High 3-1 and another to Linn Mar 2-0.
Senior Angel Arceo scored the lone goal of the weekend for the Muskies (1-2) in the first half against City High on a header. Christian Aguirre delivered the pass and the teams entered halftime tied 1-1.
City High scored two goals in the second half to pull away, and then Muscatine was blanked by Linn-Mar in the following game.
Muscatine will hit the road for another game tonight at 6:30 p.m. against Burlington.
Wapello opens 1-2: The Wapello boys soccer team lost two out of three games Saturday at the Solon Tournament. The Indians (1-2) beat Cedar Valley Christian 3-1 but lost to Solon 7-0 and Mediapolis 6-2.
