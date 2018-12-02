MANCHESTER, Iowa — Brennan Broders captured a championship and Muscatine had four other top-three performances Saturday to finish fourth place at the 11-team Bob Murphy Invitational hosted by West Delaware.
Broders, wrestling at 182 pounds, pinned Central DeWitt's Logan Pitts in 1 minute, 22 seconds to claim the title. He had an 8-7 decision win and a third-period fall in the first two rounds of the tournament.
Togeh Deseh was the runner-up at 285 pounds. Dalton Sell (195), Cedric Castillo (152) and Tim Nimely (170) each took third for the Muskies.
Sell lost to two-time state champion and Iowa State recruit Julien Broderson of Davenport Assumption in the semifinals, but regrouped with two falls in the consolation bracket.
Deseh had a fall and decision victory before getting pinned in the finals.
Host West Delaware won the meet with 294 points, followed by Assumption (200), Decorah (159) and Muscatine (149). It was Muscatine's highest finish in the tournament under coach Joe Kane.
Muskie swimmers 2nd at Davenport West: Spurred by a win from Wade Whiteside and Daylon Shelangoski in the 200 butterfly, the Muscatine boys swimming team finished second in the five-team Davenport West Invitational on Saturday.
Bettendorf won the meet with 129 points. Muscatine accumulated 90 points.
Whiteside and Shelangoski teamed for the 200 fly win in 1 minute, 55.35 seconds.
The Muskies had second-place finishes in the 400 freestyle, 400 IM, 200 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, 200 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay.
Muscatine returns to the pool Thursday for a home dual against Williamsburg.
Wilton crowns two champs: Wilton finished sixth place and had two champions Saturday at the Willard Howell Invitational in Wapello.
Kael Brisker (106 pounds) and Colton Cruse (126) claimed titles for the Beavers. Cory Anderson (145) and Calib Lilly (220) each took third.
Christopher Ewart (138) was a runner-up for Wapello, which was 10th place with 57 points.
Beaver 2nd at Keith Young: West Liberty's Austin Beaver placed second Saturday at the Keith Young Invitational in Cedar Falls. Beaver fell to Waverly-Shell Rock's Jacob Herrman in the final, 3-2.
Will Esmoil was fourth for the Comets at 145 pounds.
